The Rogue Department: How the Trump DoJ Trashed Legal and Political Standards | Donald trump





Donald Trump never did much to hide his dangerous belief that the United States Department of Justice and the attorneys general who headed him should serve as his personal advocates and follow his political orders, regardless of norms and the law.

Former senior DoJ officials have said the former president aggressively pressured his attorneys general to prosecute enemies, protect friends and interests, and those steps yielded alarming results until Trump lasted a few months in power.

But now, with Joe Biden sitting in the Oval Office, Merrick Garland as attorney general, and Democrats controlling Congress, more and more revelations are emerging about just how rogue Trump’s justice department has gone. New investigations have been put in place to investigate the extent of wrongdoing.

Trump despises legal principles, and the constitution has repeatedly revealed itself, especially during Bill Barrs ‘tenure as attorney general, through most of 2019 and 2020. During Barrs’ tenure, Trump ignored tradition justice as a separate branch of government and flouted the principle. rule of law, say former senior justice lawyers and Congressional Democrats.

In Barr, Trump seemed to find someone almost entirely aligned with the idea of ​​making his offer. Barr sought to undermine the findings of Robert Muellers’ investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, independent oversight of Congress, and criticism of Trump inside and outside government, while making decisions that have benefited close allies of Trump.

But other political abuses have emerged, with revelations that, from Attorney General Jeff Sessions in 2018, subpoenas were issued in an investigation into the classified leaks to obtain disclosure records of the leading Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee. The targets were Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, who were investigating the Kremlin’s election interference, as well as several committee members and journalists.

Democrats in Congress, along with Garland, have strongly denounced these Trumpian tactics. Garland has asked the Inspector General of Departments to launch his own investigation and review subpoenas involving members of Congress and the media. Congressional committees are considering their own investigations into the extraordinary behavior of departments.

There has been one thing after another where the DoJ acted inappropriately and violated the fundamental principle that law enforcement must be impartial. The DoJ must always make it clear that no one is above the law, said Donald Ayer, deputy attorney general in the George HW Bush administration.

Ayer thinks there might be more revelations to come. The latest disclosure of summons issued almost three years ago shows that we do not yet know the full extent of the misconduct that has been committed.

Likewise, former Justice Department Inspector General Michael Bromwich said: I think it’s pretty clear that Trump had little respect for some of the real fundamentals that define judicial independence and the separation of powers from this country, among others. He also never showed any understanding or appreciation for standards that have historically gone unchallenged, the importance of free and fair elections, and the peaceful transfer of power.

In a dazzling Washington Post editorial, Schiff summed up the latest revelations about the DoJ’s subpoenas and the broader politicization of the DoJ under Trump.

The post-Watergate rules to ensure the independence of the Justice Department served our nation well for half a century, until another president broke them, wrote Schiff, now head of the committee of the House intelligence. Donald Trump had his own list of enemies, which included members of the media, elected officials and congressional staff.

But Trumps reiterated that the strong arming of his attorneys general was not a complete success, even with Barr.

Trump’s desperate desire to undo Joe Bidens’ victory reached an unsuccessful climax when Barr publicly disapproved of Trump’s baseless claims that he lost the election due to massive fraud. Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who took over from Barr last December, has also resisted Trump’s tough tactics to open conspiratorial inquiries into election results in the states Biden won.

But the late resistance Trump encountered in the department was largely an exception, although Trump’s first attorney general sessions angered Trump for recusing himself from investigations into Russia over a conflict in the past. ‘interests.

Trump’s lobbying tactics were palpable when Sessions stepped down in late 2018. Barr succeeded him in early 2019.

Barr has hijacked and distorted some of the key findings of Muellers ‘two-year investigation into Russian interference ahead of its official release, to sway public opinion and undermine the reports’ conclusion that Russia interfered in such a way. radical and systematic in an effort to help Trump win in 2016.

Barr publicly appealed to U.S. Connecticut attorney John Durham to investigate the origins of the 2016 FBI investigation into Russian interference, a move that several former DoJ officials criticized as redundant and politically motivated, as a similar investigation was already underway by the DoJ’s own Inspector General, but that made Trump exclaim: I think that’s great.

Last year, Barr drew attention to sentencing rulings that were widely seen as favoring two Trump associates: Trump’s longtime confidant and supposedly dirty trickster Roger Stone, and former adviser to national security Michael Flynn, both convicted in Russia. surveys.

In the case of Flynn, who twice admitted to lying to the FBI, Barr chose to drop all charges on the grounds that the lies were not important, and Barr significantly reduced the sentence Stone was supposed to serve. Trump commuted Stones’ sentence before serving his sentence and then pardoned the two men.

Barr may not have fully understood how far Trump was willing to go to turn the DoJ into a toy for the White House, to protect the president’s friends and pursue his enemies, eBromwich said. But Barr has proven to be a willful accomplice on issues ranging from distorting the Mueller Report to taking insufferable positions in cases where Trump has a personal interest.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a leading Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said in a statement: Barr played the role of Trump’s personal mender and degraded the Justice Department, long a citadel of law, to the role of Trump’s personal law firm. He blocked Congress every moment.

He added: He trashed the department’s rules and standards when it didn’t suit the president. And he ran political errands for Trump, even though it damaged the department’s credibility. He left behind a colossal mess that will take a lot of time and hard work to clean up.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos