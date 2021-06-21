Pakistans Khan fears civil war if there is no peace deal in Afghanistan | Imran Khan News





In an interview with Axios, Imran Khan also rules out the possibility that Pakistan would allow the use of its territory for US military bases.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the United States to find a political settlement to its war in Afghanistan before withdrawing from the country, as he ruled out hosting US military bases to be used against other countries.

Khan was speaking in an interview with the American news platform Axios which aired on Sunday evening.

The Americans, before they leave, there must be a settlement, he said, referring to a 9/11 deadline set by the U.S. government for its troops to withdraw from neighboring northwestern America. Pakistan.

A political settlement in Afghanistan would mean a sort of coalition government. A government on the Taliban side and on the other side. There is no other solution.

The US withdrawal is part of a 2020 peace deal between the United States and the Taliban, who continue to fight Afghan government forces across the country.

As violence escalates in the war-torn country, US President Joe Biden is due to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and peace chief Abdullah Abdullah on Friday to discuss the situation.

In Sunday’s interview, Khan said he feared a civil war would follow the planned withdrawal of US troops.

In case the Taliban were aiming for total victory, there would be an incredible amount of bloodshed and, let me tell you, the country that will suffer the most after Afghanistan will be Pakistan, he said.

Khan also ruled out the possibility of Pakistan allowing the use of its territory for US military bases that could support Afghan forces.

We are not going to allow any bases, any kind of action from Pakistani territory to Afghanistan, he said. Absolutely not.

We will be partners in peace, not in conflict, he said.

Under the escalating Obama administration drone warfare in Afghanistan and Pakistan, Pakistan had secretly authorized the United States to operate drones both within Pakistani territory and from at least one base in the southwest of the country.

In 2011, leaks of US diplomatic cables showed that Pakistan had given its tacit approval for the use of US drone attacks on Pakistani soil, while publicly condemning them.

In Kashmir, Uyghurs and women

In his high-profile interview on Sunday, Pakistani Prime Minister Khan also reiterated his call for the United States to mediate between India and Pakistan, two nuclear-weapon countries, in the dispute over the United States. Cashmere.

If Americans have the determination, the will, this can be fixed, he said.

Responding to a question, Khan said he was completely against nuclear weapons and Pakistan’s nuclear doctrine was simply a deterrent, to protect us.

. @ jonathanvswan urges Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on why he is speaking out against Islamophobia in the West but says nothing about the genocide of Muslim Uyghurs in western China.

Khan: I’m focusing on what’s going on at my border.

Swan: It’s at your border. #AxiosOnHBO pic.twitter.com/QdLfY1qXGL

Axios (@axios) June 20, 2021

Khan, who has championed the cause of combating Islamophobia in the West, was also asked why he had not spoken publicly about allegations of human rights violations against Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim population, in China.

Khan reiterated Pakistan’s position that its talks with China, a close strategic ally that has invested heavily in the South Asian country, on these issues remain behind closed doors.

When asked to clarify previous comments about his take on how and why sexual violence occurs, Khan said he believes temptation plays a role in sexual violence against women in Pakistan.

If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots, he said, describing what his government is doing to tackle such violence.







