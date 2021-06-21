Yoga remains a “ray of hope” as the world fights the Covid: Modi: La Tribune India





New Delhi, June 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that yoga remains a “ray of hope” as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic and said that in these difficult times it has become a source of inner strength. Addressing the schedule for the 7th International Yoga Day, Modi also said that in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), India has taken another important milestone and the world will now benefit from the power of the M-Yoga application, which will contain many videos. yoga training course based on the common yoga protocol available in different languages ​​of the world. This will help us to make the motto “One world, one health” succeed, he said. “At a time when the whole world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, yoga remains a beacon of hope,” Modi said. The Prime Minister noted that there may not have been major public events in countries around the world and India for about a year and a half, but the enthusiasm for Yoga Day has not decreases. For most of the countries of the world, Yoga Day is not their age-old cultural festival and in this difficult time people could have forgotten and ignored it, but on the contrary, people’s enthusiasm for yoga has increased, he said. “When the invisible coronavirus knocked on the doors of the world, no country was prepared for it in terms of resources, abilities and mental state. We have all seen that in such difficult times yoga has become a big thing. source of inner strength, “he said. Yoga shows us the path from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity, he said. Modi noted that medical science is as much about “healing” as it is treatment, and said yoga plays a role in healing. Many schools are now starting their online classes with yoga exercises like pranayama, he said, adding that this physically prepares children to deal with Covid. The Prime Minister expressed his confidence that yoga will continue to play its preventive and promotional role in the health care of the masses. PTI







