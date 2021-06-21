‘Happy Freedom Day’ Trends As Boris Johnson Highlighted Delay In Lifting Lockdown

“Happy Freedom Day” was all the rage on Twitter this morning after the scheduled date for the lifting of coronavirus restrictions came and went with lockdowns still in place.

Boris Johnson postponed the June 21 date last week after warnings from scientists that the rapid spread of the Delta variant first identified in India risks a substantial third wave if allowed to spread unchecked.

He called on the public to be patient, with one final push to ensure that when the checks finally come to an end, they will be irreversible.

But the prime minister has taken much of the blame for the delay after taking a long time to put India on the red list, which meansbetween 5,000 and 8,000 people from Indiaflew to Britain on daily flights across the country.

This has led to calls to rename the Indian variant the “Johnson variant” in recognition of the Prime Minister’s procrastination.

Sacha Lord has underlined that it is freedom day “for some” after Royal Ascot continued with spectators and VIPs were admitted to England without quarantine to keep the euros at Wembley.

Today should have been “Freedom Day” FOR ALL. Champagne bursts at Royal Ascot, Wimbledon, the Grand Prix. 2,500 VIPs and corporate sponsors could fly to Wembley without having to isolate themselves. It is certainly “Freedom Day” FOR SOME. Sacha Lord (@Sacha_Lord) June 21, 2021

Led By Donkeys posted a video showing how “Boris Johnson screwed up for everyone”.

Happy feast of non-freedom. Here’s how Boris Johnson messed up for everyone.pic.twitter.com/BrdS9K4Sai Ruled by donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 21, 2021

And David Schneider tweeted that Johnson refused to put India on the red list because he was “so desperate for a trade deal because of Brexit.”

A reminder that today is not Freedom Day because Boris Johnson refused for weeks to put India on the red list because he was desperate for a trade deal because of Brexit. David schneider (@davidschneider) June 21, 2021

