Politics
‘Happy Freedom Day’ Trends As Boris Johnson Highlighted Delay In Lifting Lockdown
“Happy Freedom Day” was all the rage on Twitter this morning after the scheduled date for the lifting of coronavirus restrictions came and went with lockdowns still in place.
Boris Johnson postponed the June 21 date last week after warnings from scientists that the rapid spread of the Delta variant first identified in India risks a substantial third wave if allowed to spread unchecked.
He called on the public to be patient, with one final push to ensure that when the checks finally come to an end, they will be irreversible.
But the prime minister has taken much of the blame for the delay after taking a long time to put India on the red list, which meansbetween 5,000 and 8,000 people from Indiaflew to Britain on daily flights across the country.
This has led to calls to rename the Indian variant the “Johnson variant” in recognition of the Prime Minister’s procrastination.
“Freedom Day” was all the rage on Twitter today in recognition of the date originally scheduled for the lockdown easing.
Sacha Lord has underlined that it is freedom day “for some” after Royal Ascot continued with spectators and VIPs were admitted to England without quarantine to keep the euros at Wembley.
Today should have been “Freedom Day” FOR ALL.
Champagne bursts at Royal Ascot, Wimbledon, the Grand Prix.
2,500 VIPs and corporate sponsors could fly to Wembley without having to isolate themselves.
It is certainly “Freedom Day” FOR SOME.
Sacha Lord (@Sacha_Lord) June 21, 2021
Led By Donkeys posted a video showing how “Boris Johnson screwed up for everyone”.
Happy feast of non-freedom. Here’s how Boris Johnson messed up for everyone.pic.twitter.com/BrdS9K4Sai
Ruled by donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 21, 2021
And David Schneider tweeted that Johnson refused to put India on the red list because he was “so desperate for a trade deal because of Brexit.”
A reminder that today is not Freedom Day because Boris Johnson refused for weeks to put India on the red list because he was desperate for a trade deal because of Brexit.
David schneider (@davidschneider) June 21, 2021
Related: The Upgrade Is A Lie: Boris Set To Remove High Speed 3
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming more authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside abroad and all of them have strong political stripes and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media can exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can’t do it without you.
If you can afford to make a small donation to the site, it will help us continue our work in the best interest of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with the option to unsubscribe at any time.
To donate or subscribe London’s economy, Click here.
The TLE Shop is also now open, with all proceeds going to support our work.
The shop is located here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]