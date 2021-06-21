Incident of June 21: Soekarno dies until the birth of Joko Widodo

INDOZONE.ID – Several historical events occurred on June 21 which falls on this day. These important moments are still remembered today.

Significant events are recorded as having originated or occurred on June 21. Among them are the anniversary of the current President of Indonesia, namely the death of the first President of the Republic of Indonesia, Soekarno and the birthday of President Joko Widodo.

1. President Jokowi’s birthday

President Jokowi (Wikipedia).

Ir. H. Joko Widodo or Jokowi was born in Surakarta, in central Java, on June 21, 1961 and turns 60 today. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is the President of Indonesia in office since October 20, 2014.

Elected in the 2014 presidential election, Jokowi became the first Indonesian president in history not to come from an Indonesian political or military elite.

He was elected with Vice President Muhammad Jusuf Kalla and was re-elected with Vice President Ma’ruf Amin in the 2019 presidential election.

Jokowi was governor of DKI Jakarta from October 15, 2012 to October 16, 2014, accompanied by Basuki Tjahaja Purnama as deputy governor. Previously, he was mayor of Surakarta (Solo), from July 28, 2005 to October 1, 2012 accompanied by FX Hadi Rudyatmo as deputy mayor.

2. Brazil wins the World Cup for the third time

World Cup Trophy (Wikipedia).

The 1970 FIFA World Cup was the ninth edition of the FIFA World Cup, held in Mexico from May 31 to June 21, 1970. Mexico was elected by FIFA in October 1964 during ‘a meeting in Tokyo, Japan.

This edition is the first edition of the World Cup to be held in a country in North America, allowing the tournament to take place outside of South America and Europe.

This tournament was won by Brazil, having won the final match against Italy with a score of 4-1, making Brazil the first team to win the World Cup for the third time and the right to have the Jules Rimet cup forever.

3. Death of Soekarno

Soekarno (Wikipedia / Leiden University Library)

Dr. (HC) Ir. H. Soekarno whose birth name was Koesno Sosrodihardjo was born in Surabaya, East Java on June 6, 1901 and died in Jakarta on June 21, 1970 at the age of 69.

Soekarno was the first President of the Republic of Indonesia who served in the period 1945-1967. He was a figure of the struggle who played an important role in the liberation of the Indonesian people from Dutch colonialism and proclaimed the independence of the Republic of Indonesia.

Soekarno’s health had started to decline since August 1965. Previously, he had been diagnosed with kidney problems and had undergone treatment in Vienna, Austria, in 1961 and 1964.

He survived for 5 years before finally dying on Sunday June 21, 1970 at the Central Army Hospital (RSPAD) Gatot Subroto, Jakarta with political prisoner status.

4. Fokker F-27 plane crash

Fokker F27 plane (Wikipedia).

Nine years ago, on June 21, 2012, the Indonesian Navy (AU) Fokker F27 aircraft crashed in Halim Perdana Kusuma. The accident that occurred on Jalan Branjangan II, Rajawali Complex, Halim Perdanakusuma killed 11 people.

The victims of the accident were seven crew members and four occupants of the house. In addition, 11 people were injured in the accident.

The Fokker F-27 itself has belonged to the Indonesian Air Force since September 26, 1976 from the Dutch government and is headquartered at Halim Perdana Kusuma airfield.

