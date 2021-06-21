Turkish court decides to hear Kurdish party ban case





Turkey's highest court on Monday agreed to hear the government's case for banning the main pro-Kurdish political party, a move that would weaken an important enemy of increasingly vulnerable President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Constitutional Court accepted an expanded indictment against the People's Democratic Party, or HDP, for separatism, after rejecting a previous indictment for procedural flaws in March, NTV TV said. The case is under close scrutiny in the United States, which has criticized it as being likely to overthrow the will of Turkish voters and tilt the outcome of the 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections. Turkey wants to dissolve the HDP, freeze its bank accounts and exclude more than 450 of its members from politics due to alleged links to Kurdish militants seeking autonomy. The HDP, which is the third party in parliament, denies being influenced by the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union as well as by Turkey. More than "This is a campaign of political blackmail and intimidation on the part of the government. The real prosecutor behind this case is the government, "HDP co-chair Mithat Sancar said at a televised press conference. "The objective of this affair is to destroy democracy, to stifle hopes for freedom and to bury hopes for peace" in the country. If the HDP is banned, Kurdish politicians could try to form a new bloc or participate in the elections as independents, but their political clout could be reduced. The case comes amid growing dissatisfaction with the Erdogan government's management of the economy and allegations of corruption against it by a Mafia boss, which he has dismissed. The HDP won 80 seats in parliament in 2015, temporarily depriving Erdogan's AK party of a majority. The authorities then jailed its leaders and removed the Kurdish mayors from their posts, but the party was not intimidated. He won nearly 12% of the vote in the last parliamentary elections in 2018, and his since-jailed co-chair, Selahattin Demirtas, won more than 8% of the vote in this race. A year later, the HDP helped Turkey's main opposition party win municipal elections in the capital, Ankara, and the commercial center of Istanbul, actively campaigning for its candidates and failing to field any opponents. Erdogan's main nationalist ally, Devlet Bahceli, has pushed for action against the HDP ahead of the elections two years from now. A trial can last for months or even years. The prosecution would need at least 10 of the 15 highest court judges to conclude that the HDP is trying to divide the country along ethnic lines – a charge raised by authorities in the past when shutting down the party's predecessors for alleged links with the PKK. Judges could also decide to freeze or reduce financial aid to the treasury party which was set at around $ 7.7 million for 2021. (Updates with the reaction of the pro-Kurdish party.)







