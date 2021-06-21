Yoga helped when no country was ready to fight a new virus – Modi





On the occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the practice of Yoga. "Yoga has become our inner strength and instilled faith in the midst of a new coronavirus pandemic. It gave us the conviction that we can fight the virus, "Modi said. "Yoga shows us the path from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity," he added. The prime minister said that at the start of the pandemic no country was prepared. "Only yoga has become a source of inner strength. Yoga helps in self-discipline, it instills faith in people that they can fight this virus. The frontline warriors have also told me that yoga is their power to fight the virus, "Prime Minister Modi said. Modi, wearing an orange kurta, further said India would work with WHO and launch the M-Yoga app. The app is said to have multiple yoga videos in multiple world languages. This will help us to make the motto "One world, one health" succeed, he said. He said that most of the countries in the world ignore or forget about yoga. Yoga Day is not their old cultural festival. But nowadays, people's interest and zeal for yoga has increased, "PM said. Praising the health benefits of yoga, PM added that several studies are underway around the world on the benefits of yoga on our body and our immunity. "Yoga is not only about physical health, but also mental health. During the Covid, several studies are researching the benefits of yoga on our body and our immunity. We can see how the online courses start with breathing exercises which can help children fight the virus, "Prime Minister Modi said. International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. Yoga is a combination of strength, endurance, flexibility, mobility, endurance and breathing. In the current scenario, it is advisable to practice yoga daily. The theme for Yoga Day this year is "Yoga for Wellness" and how the practice of yoga can promote holistic health and boost immunity for a better chance of fighting the virus.

