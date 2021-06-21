Twitter is fed up with excuses for rape of Prime Minister Imran Khan – Commentary





Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke of rape and “temptation” in a recent interview with Jonathan Swan for Axios and no one is happy with what he said.

And There you go.

For clarity, here is a transcript of the part of her interview that relates to rape.

JS: You were asked about the epidemic of sexual violence and rape in Pakistan and you recognized the seriousness of the problem and you talked about the strict laws of Pakistan. You have also been quoted as saying that the practice of women wearing the veil is to stop temptation, not all men have wills. You said on the growing vulgarity this would have consequences and you were accused of blaming the rape victims. How do you respond to that?

IK: It’s so absurd. I never said sails, it was never said. I said that the concept of purdah and the concept of purdah is to avoid temptation in society. We don’t have nightclubs here, we don’t have nightclubs, so it’s a whole different society, the way of life here, so if you increase the temptation in society to the point and all these young people have nowhere to go, it has consequences in society.

JS: Do you think what women wear has an effect? That this is part of this temptation?

IK: If a woman wears very little clothes it will have an impact, it will have an impact on men, unless it’s robots. I mean its common sense

JS: But will he really provoke acts of sexual violence?

IK: It depends on the society you live in. If in a society where people haven’t seen this sort of thing, it will have an impact on them. If you grow up in a society like you, it might not be for you. This cultural imperialism, whatever it is in our culture, must be acceptable to everyone, it is not.

JS: Forgive me, when you were a cricket star, you were considered a playboy, there were pictures of you shirtless in your room.

IK: It’s not about me.

JS: You are the messenger.

IK: It’s about my company. My priority is to know how my company behaves, what reactions are provoked in my company. So when I see sex crimes skyrocket, we sit down and have a chat about how we’re going to tackle this. It has an impact in my society.

Obviously, social media didn’t take it well.

Prime Minister Imran has also been criticized for his views on rape and, as a result, has become a rape apologist and a misogynist. His recent comments fueled the already raging fire and Twitter has erupted into criticism.

Mosharraf Zaidi explained it to everyone.

Journalist Gharidah Farooqi described her reaction to the Prime Minister’s comments as “disgusted”, “horrified” and “indignant”.

Journalist Shahmir Sanni did not consider the Prime Minister’s justification to be legitimate. “Almost all the women who were raped in Pakistan wore what he would prescribe as modest clothing,” he wrote.

So what is the country saying about the prime minister?

That maybe he doesn’t understand what cultural imperialism is.

Or he doesn’t realize that the men out of control are the problem.

That he made a threat to the women of the country.

He is a rape apologist who hates women.

Here is the victim blaming 101 with PM Imran

Does he believe that Pakistan should have a dress code?

People say we are paying the price for his own guilt.

Others say comments like hers are just a defense of the right to rape.

Why are men not offended?

The “archaic mentality” seems more or less correct.

Maybe if his logic is presented to him in a different context, he’ll see where he’s wrong?

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the Prime Minister has said something problematic and it probably will not be the last. What we have learned, however, is that he doesn’t seem to listen to public protests much.

