Help the enemy





As a young infantry soldier during the Korean War, I fought directly against the Chinese Communist Army. As an army aviator, I once again fought the Communists during the Vietnam War. Even after the end of the wars on the battlefield, the countries ruled by communist dictators have been our enemies. Communist China continued to be our most dangerous enemy. It stole billions of dollars from our technology and manufactured deadly fentanyl that was smuggled into the United States to benefit both the Chinese and Mexican criminal cartels, as well as drug addiction and the deaths of many Americans. . He used his military forces, his fiscal policy, his economic and diplomatic efforts to harm the United States as much as he could. The revelation that a government agency funded by American taxpayers was prepared to give our taxpayer’s money to Communist China, to what appears to be a biological warfare lab, appears to be a criminal act of aid to the enemy . Even though the deadly Wuhan virus, which has killed 3.5 million people worldwide and over 600,000 Americans, accidentally escaped the lab, there is no doubt that the lifelong Chinese Communist dictator Xi Jinping, made the deliberate decision to spread it around the world after their desperate attempts to contain it in Wuhan failed. These attempts have reportedly even included sentencing infected people to death by welding the doors of their apartments shut. To limit the spread in China, Communist leaders halted all air traffic between Wuhan and other parts of China. Their deliberate decision to allow international airlines to continue to spread the virus to other countries, and their failure to warn other countries of its expiry, constitutes a declaration of biological warfare against the world. All Americans should demand a thorough investigation into the act of aiding our enemy by donating our tax dollars to what has long been identified by our intelligence agencies as a biological warfare laboratory. Those in charge of government agencies who made the decision to help the enemy should be held accountable and brought to justice. Yuri Toomepuu Florida

