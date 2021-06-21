“A country without inflation will eventually stop making progress,” Pervez Khattak told NA – Pakistan





Defense Minister Pervez Khattak told the National Assembly on Monday that a country where there was no inflation would eventually shut down [progressing] and called the opposition government’s bashing of rising inflation a tragedy, which he said will no longer be lapped by people.

Addressing the budget session, the defense minister, who is also the former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said inflation and people’s lives were correlated. Take a look at Europe or the United States and analyze if there have been any drops in commodity prices. Countries where there is no inflation will eventually stop [progressing], he insisted.

He said he had also been in the construction business for years [in a private capacity], adding that I have a hard time finding people in this job, and the opposition always claims inflation.

As the minister insisted that the opposition’s inflation claims deny the reality, a member of the Treasury Banks added that his district was still poor, causing laughter in the House. The minister replied, our MP from Karak says his district is poor, I accept that this is the case, he added.

Khattak said if people’s lives were improving and they had money to meet their expenses, it was an indication that the country was moving forward.

It is a strange phenomenon. I challenge you to take a survey with me. This is the whole drama of the opposition, that people will no longer believe. Now people have become reasonable, he said.

The defense minister said it seemed the opposition had a strategy to repeat their lies so many times that they may sound like the truth, adding that the year 2023 will reveal the results of the good work Imran Khan has done. .

He believed that the construction industry and other industries create jobs in the country. In 2019, Covid-19 hit the world, and the Pakistani economy should have followed in its wake, but Imran Khan saved it and his measures paid off.

He lamented that no previous government had distributed incentives to the agricultural sector like the PTI did, adding that the opposition was not sure what measures Imran Khan was taking for the poor.

Shooting at the opposition leader in the National Assembly, Khattak said Shehbaz Sharif claimed that no universities had been built in the KP. I challenge him to have a debate with me and tell what he has done in his 20 years and I will present to the House the facts about what I have done in just five years.

The minister said Shehbaz Sharif would not have been rejected by the Punjab if his performance was truly top notch. Likewise, if our performance was poor, we wouldn’t be able to get a two-thirds majority in the province, he added.

He recounted that when the PTI formed the government at the KP in 2013, there was terrorist activity, but we overcame the threat, and later we started with legislation like the introduction of the Right to Law Act. information, the law on the right to civil service and many similar laws to guarantee rights. for our people.

Referring to his construction company, the minister said it was easy for him to get contracts worth billions of rupees using his authority, adding, I did not do it because I am responsible in front of the public.

