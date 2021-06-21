How will Donald Trump’s visit affect the run of the 16th Congressional District? : Capitol Letter





Decryption of the Donald: Former Republican President Donald Trump will travel to Lorain this week to campaign for Republican House candidate Max Miller, a former aide who made a main challenge against two-term GOP representative Anthony Gonzalez from Rocky River. Sabrina Eaton discussed the effects, if any, of Trump’s visit on Gonzalez’s chances in the 2022 election and provided an overview of the politicians who will attend.

Stakes High: In Cuyahoga County and Ohio, other high-population counties, the number of in-person sports betting that would be allowed under the sports betting bill would be limited. The bill also requires the Ohio Casinos Control Commission to offer preference to professional sports teams, meaning that many casinos and racinos such as JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino could potentially be excluded from the game. action, reports Laura Hancock.

Coming home: U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge returned to her home turf in northeast Ohio on her first official visit on Friday. As Eric Heisig reports, Fudge, along with other leaders elected on the eve of June 16, spoke about the need to increase black home ownership and the barriers that exist to doing so.

Budget flashback: With Gov. Mike DeWines lifted the state of emergency on Friday, municipalities could face an upcoming budget crisis as people continue to work from home, reports Robert Higgs. State law allowed employers to continue withholding city income taxes from workers, whether or not they showed up to an office. With that set to change, deficits could become a huge burden on city budgets.

Follow the Leader: The Ohio Senate Republicans cut $ 1.3 million to promote lead-safe training and certification in their budget, which could significantly hamper reduction programs, reports Pete Krouse. That’s despite imposing a 5% income tax cut that will cost the state $ 874 million – without saving anyone much money in the process. The DeWine administration is looking to put the funding back into the budget.

Weekend figures: On Friday, 44 more deaths of Ohio residents with coronavirus were reported along with 382 newly confirmed cases, writes Hancock. The new cases reported were 208 on Saturday and 166 on Sunday.

Have your cake: Rep. Tom Brinkman, a Republican from Cincinnati, is leading a city charter amendment that he says aims to fight corruption following several city council arrests. However, as Cincinnati investigators Jason Williams points out, Brinkman’s zeal apparently does not extend beyond those borders. On Wednesday, he was one of 21 lawmakers who voted against the expulsion of Larry Householder. Brinkman said there were nuances in his vote as the head of the household.

Harsh Pill: Republican Senate Speaker Matt Huffman and expelled former Representative Larry Householder topped the list of drug company campaign money recipients in the 2019-20 election cycle, writes Columbus Dispatchs Darrel Rowland. In total, 60% of the state legislature received pharmaceutical interest money.

But you say I’m just a friend: Trump aides weren’t too happy with the decision of former Ohio Republican Party President Jane Timkens to feature a photo of the candidate and Trump on his website, believing this to imply that it endorsed the Timken, reports The Blades Liz Skalka. This constant urge to appear most comfortable to Trump has been an ongoing battle in the Senate race, with all candidates claiming they are most loyal to the former president.

Return on Investment: Vaccine lotteries are all the rage these days, but as politicians Dan Goldberg and Tucker Doherty write, Ohio is the state that gets the most bang for its buck. That said, the novelty quickly faded and only led to short-term gains when it was implemented, including in Ohio.

Five things we learned from the May 10, 2021 financial disclosure form filed by State Representative Brian Stewart, a Republican from Pickaway County.

1. Last year he earned over $ 100,000 as an attorney for Farthing & Stewart LLP. He was also paid between $ 50,000 and $ 99,999 for serving as Pickaway County Commissioner.

2. Its investments include stakes in two mutual funds, two 529 University Savings Accounts, and an Ohio Public Employee Retirement System Fund.

3. He is a transferor of the Stewart Family Trust and was a member of the board of directors of the Pickaway Senior Center (he resigned the latter position in December 2020).

4. At some point in 2020, Stewart owed at least $ 1,000 to PedFedCredit Union, Fifth Third Bank and its student loan manager.

5. Besides his Bachelor of Laws degree, he is also licensed as an Ohio Title Agent.

Brandon Sagraves, senior partner, LNE Group

I’m less corrupt than the last guy

-Chris McNeil, better known as @ Reflog_18 on Twitter, in a tweet in response to the revelation he had applied to fill the vacant seat of Republican Larry Householders in the Ohio House of Representatives. McNeil is widely known for his satirical, sports-centric Twitter and for organizing the Cleveland Browns 0-16 Parade, although he had previously dived into politics.

