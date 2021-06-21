Imran accuses women’s clothing of increasing rape in Pakistan





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to blame women and what they wear for the escalation of rape cases in his country.

In a recent interview with Axios on HBO, the Prime Minister of Pakistan again stated that “If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. That’s right. common sense.”

Khan has come under heavy criticism for his sexist view which has sparked major outrage on social media with opposition political parties and the media slamming him for his statements.

“Disappointing and frankly disgusting to see Prime Minister Imran Khan repeat his blame for the reasons for sexual violence in Pakistan,” tweeted Reema Omer, Legal Advisor, South Asia, International Commission of Jurists, India Today reported.

However, Dr Arslan Khalid, the Prime Minister’s focal point on digital media, called it a “selective and out of context tweet”.

“Again, selective and out of context tweets of what he actually said excluding the part where he talked about the type of society we live in and the sexual frustration in society,” Dr Arslan tweeted. Khalid.

A few months ago, the cricketer turned politician said vulgarity was behind the increase in cases of sexual violence in Pakistan.

In a live television interview, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “This whole concept of purdah is about avoiding temptation. Not everyone has the will to avoid it.

Meanwhile, human rights groups in Pakistan have accused Imran Khan of being a rape apologist after blaming the increase in sexual assault cases on the way women dress.

In a live TV interview, he advised women to cover up to avoid temptation.

In any society where vulgarity is prevalent, there are consequences, ”he said.

Pakistan is ranked among the most dangerous countries in the world for women in terms of security and equality.

Sexual abuse, so-called honor killings and forced marriages are common, and criminal complaints are rarely reported to the police or seriously investigated.

The story continues

Journalists, especially female scribes, across Pakistan have criticized Khan for his remarks that women’s dress code is the real reason or motive for the rape.

Also earlier, Imran blamed the fahashi (vulgarity) for the increase in rape and sexual violence instead of the deterioration of the law and order situation in the country.

Khan, when asked what the government plans to do in light of growing incidents of rape and sexual violence, especially against children, said there was fighting that governments and legislation did not. could win on their own and that society should join the fight. He said it was important for societies to protect themselves against fahashi (vulgarity).

The prime minister said that incidents of rape and sexual violence that make their way into the media account for only one percent of horrific crimes of this nature that take place.

Khan said that when he traveled to the UK in the 1970s to play cricket, the “sex, drugs and rock n roll” culture was taking off. He said that today divorce rates “have risen up to 70% due to the vulgarity in this society.”

Official statistics in Pakistan have revealed that at least 11 incidents of rape are reported in the country every day, with more than 22,000 cases reported to police in the past six years.

However, only 77 of the defendants were convicted, representing 0.3% of the total figure. With contributions from ANI, India Today, PTI

