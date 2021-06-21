Greg Abbotts’ border wall allows him to score points with Donald Trumps base, be in 2024 mix





When Greg Abbott unveiled his plans to build a wall along the country’s southern border with Mexico last week, he showed his aspirations were far higher than being re-elected governor of Texas.

Abbott wants to be heir apparent to former President Donald Trump and his political movement, and is planning a border tour with him on June 30.

If Trump opts against a 2024 presidential campaign, his Tory supporters and activists will be looking for a champion to challenge President Joe Biden, or whoever emerges as the Democratic presidential candidate.

Right now, the favorites to wear Trump’s fallen standard are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

On Friday, the DeSantis campaign distributed a fundraising email describing the accomplishments of Florida governors. The list included keeping Florida open to businesses and kids in the classroom, signing riot legislation, banning critical race theory in schools, protecting women’s sports, strengthening electoral integrity and the ban on vaccine passports.

Abbott has an almost identical checklist, although the Texas legislature has not approved a controversial election bill. The bill died when House Democrats left the chamber to prevent an eleventh hour vote.

Abbott is now expected to call a special session to force lawmakers to pass an election bill and bail reform.

Abbott is hoping that by September 1, when laws are locked down for the next two years, Hell will have a checklist as conservative and deceptive as any governor in the land.

(L to R) Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Governor Greg Abbott greet President Donald Trump at Dallas Love Field on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Dallas. (Smiley N. Pool / The Dallas Morning News) (Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)

And keep in mind, Abbott has been criticized by some Tory activists for shutting down businesses to fight the coronavirus pandemic and giving a mandate to wear masks to stop the spread of the virus. Abbott ended the mandate in March and allowed the companies to operate at full capacity. He was probably delighted that Biden had responded to his order by calling him a Neanderthal.

The fact that Texas is building a border wall Abbotts Trump card will allow him access to a special part of the Trump lane. After all, no other governor is building a wall, a political proposition that was the centerpiece of the success of Trump’s 2016 presidential candidacy.

Critics lambasted Abbotts’ proposals, pointing out that it was impractical to spend money on a border wall. There are other ways, they say, to secure the border. While this view may prove to be correct, the idea of ​​building a wall between the United States and Mexico is a political jackpot for Republicans, just as Trump proved over four years ago.

Surrounded by state lawmakers and Jewish leaders, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, center, waves two bills he signed on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Shul in Bal Harbor, a Jewish community center in Surfside, Florida. DeSantis visited the South Florida Temple to speak out against anti-Semitism and support Israel, while signing a bill that would require public schools in his state to reserve times of silence for children to meditate or pray. (AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee)

Trumps are calling for the wall, and his broken promise that Mexico would pay for its construction was ridiculous to many, but was political magic.

For Abbott, the Texas Wall symbol gives voters a lingering image of fighting against Biden’s policies. It’s similar to the mantra he used as Texas attorney general, often boasting about getting up in the morning and thinking about ways to prosecute then-President Barack Obama.

The GOP base loves fighters, and the merits of the issues are secondary to the resistance of what they fear: progressive politics.

As for his re-election, the construction of a border wall removes a talking point for his detractors during the GOP 2022 primary.

Right now, the biggest main competitor is former State Senator Donald Huffines, with Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and former Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West pondering potential campaigns. Abbott could also get a general election challenge from former US Representative Beto ORourke D-El Paso. And Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey looms in the background, though he hasn’t indicated what party banner, if any, he would wear.

Abbotts’ biggest risk is the general election, but that only appears if Democrats are able to field a quality candidate. In 2014, Abbott easily withstood a challenge from former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valadez, a poorly funded Dallas Democrat. This stress-free competition allowed him to use his considerable resources to help his fellow Republicans cross the finish line.

If the state’s electricity grid continues to be of concern and other issues under Abbotts’ control become problematic, the idea of ​​a border wall could have a trickle-back effect.

Otherwise, Abbotts’ move will do what it’s designed to do. That puts him in the national conversation of 2024.

DeSantis looks at Abbott and flips his hat over and even sends Florida police to help Texas at the border.

