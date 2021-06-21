Jokowi’s 60th birthday, Covid-19 cases in Indonesia reach 2 million





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Positive case Covid-19 in Indonesia penetrated 2 million cases just on the anniversary President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) the 60th year on Monday (6/21/2021). Management working group Covid-19 reported the addition of 14,536 positive Corona virus cases so far, Monday (6/21/2021). With these additions, the total positive Covid-19 cases in the country reached 2,004,445 cases. The Covid-19 Management Task Force also noted that an additional 294 people have died due to the outbreak. Thus, a total of 54,956 Indonesians died due to the epidemic of Corona virus. In addition, the government has finally published the latest regulations for the application of restrictions on community activities or Micro PPKM, from June 21 to July 5, 2021. President Joko Widodo has given instructions regarding the management of Covid-19 to both upstream and downstream. This directive was issued at a closed meeting via g, Monday (6/21/2021). Some of the latest provisions of the PPKM Mikro, among others, office activities in the red zone are required to implement work from home (WFH) at 75 percent, food and beverage activities in restaurants / cafes ( dinner on site) and shopping center / shopping center tours only account for 25 percent of total capacity. The operation of cafes, restaurants and shopping centers in the red zone is only until 20:00. Dr Andi Khomeini Takdir has called on the government to carry out a lockdown for at least the next 1-2 weeks. “Lockout 1-2 weeks. Or at least WFH office workers. Give social assistance to residents. Really good quality. Rich in nutrition. The corrupters have been arrested, haven’t they. celebrating Mr @jokowi’s 60th birthday. It’s just a suggestion. Members of the father’s vaccination team the other day, “the @ dr_koko28 Twitter account wrote on Monday (6/21/2021) . Containment 1-2 weeks. Or at least just a WFH office worker. Help residents. Really good quality. Rich in nutrition. The criminal was caught, right? Think of it as a 60th anniversary celebration, sir @jokowi. This is just a suggestion. From a member of your immunization team the other day ??? – Dr. Andi Khomeini’s fate (@ dr_koko28) June 21, 2021 Earlier, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo wished President Joko Widodo a happy 60th birthday on Monday (6/21/2021). Both congratulated each other via Instagram accounts since this morning. Governor Ridwan Kamil hopes the president will live a long life and receive an abundance of graces from Allah. “And continue to receive facilities and guidance from Allah SWT to bring this nation out of the test of life today. Amen,” he wrote on social media on Monday (6/21/2021 ). Meanwhile, Ganjar Pranowo hopes that the president will regain his health and continue to work enthusiastically for the people. “I hope that every movement and every step of Panjenengan will be an inspiration and a blessing for all of us. Once again, happy birthday Mr. @jokowi, ”wrote Ganjar Pranowo. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

