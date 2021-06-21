Alex Kane: unionism must find a way to make Boris Johnson listen

I watched him, I was a few feet away, speaking to the DUP conference in Belfast in November 2018, when he told the public that regulatory and customs checks at the Irish Sea would not have place under his watch: I have to tell you that there is no British Conservative government could or should sign such an arrangement (leave) Northern Ireland as an economic semi-colony of the EU.

At the time, he supported the DUP’s rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement, as it would mean the UK would remain in a customs union with the EU (which is not what was voted on in the referendum from 2016). And yet he negotiated and signed a protocol that left Northern Ireland, in effect, in both the EU’s single market and the customs union. In other words, while it was clearly intolerable to him that Britain remained in the EU, it was clearly clearly tolerable that another part of the UK remained in a different jurisdiction.

Ironically, if the rule to block the movement of chilled meats such as fresh sausages had existed 18 months ago, Johnson would not have been able to set up his pork at the Irish Sea border. And boy, what a pig that was. He lied over and over again about it: insisting it wouldn’t happen and even telling a former NI Conservative Party chairman (at an event in Belfast in November 2019) to tear up all the letters that he was receiving regarding potential regulations.

But he ratified the protocol and even had the courage to argue that he represented the best of both worlds. Yes, the man who tapped the desk and yelled his dismissal from semi-colonial status in 2018 approved and delivered a deal that did just that to Northern Ireland in 2021.

The man who trumpeted the geographic / constitutional integrity of the UK and created a body to promote the values ​​and benefits of the Union (in his centenary) is the same man who undermined the integrity and ignored the values.

Yet this man, this absurd political rascal, is the man unionists now need to take their side and, at the very least, recognize that there is a problem of his own making that he must resolve. Strangely, I did not see this man’s face on any of the posters during the recent protest meetings.

I say oddly, because the protocol which causes so much angst among sections of unionism / loyalty (although I am not yet convinced that the majority of them feel the same, which the LCC and others should be borne in mind) is the work of Boris Johnson He would not exist without his imprimatur. He chose to endorse it even though he knew how unsettling political unionism would find it. And if he truly believes the protocol is necessary to protect the Good Friday deal, then it surely follows that he further believes that the deal trumps the constitutional interests of trade unionists in Northern Ireland?

To be honest, I don’t think Johnson really cares about trade unionists or NI’s position in the UK. That doesn’t mean, of course, that he wouldn’t be standing in the House of Commons mailing box at the next Prime Minister’s Question Time and lying about his shirt, pants, pants, and pants. ass, if asked a direct question about his commitment to Northern Ireland. by a DUP deputy: or by any other deputy elsewhere.

Which raises an interesting question. If you really don’t care about something, how far would you go to protect and promote it? Trade unionists accuse him of turning to the EU, the Irish government and threats with elements of republicanism.

But if these accusations are correct, it raises four immediate questions: Is he backing down because he doesn’t care about union interests? does he turn around because he’s somehow afraid of threats? is he turning around because the needs of his conservative / new generation English nationalist base outweigh all other considerations; or does he turn around because he thinks protocol really is the best way to protect NI’s political / peace process (although it has been woefully inadequate, so far, to promote this argument) ?

There are other questions as well, I imagine. But if the protests, responses and strategies of trade unionists / loyalists are to result in something positive for their long-term interests, then they must have a fairly accurate assessment of the answers to the questions. But at this point, I’m not sure they have those answers. Let me add right away that I’m not quite sure about some of the answers myself.

What I maintain, however, is my innate distrust of Johnson. Some people who know him well enough have tried to persuade me that he can and should be trusted because, he really cares about the Union, Alex and Northern Ireland will not be left under his watch. Hmm. I have not forgotten his promise not to reduce NI to semi-colony status under my watch.