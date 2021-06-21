Politics
Alex Kane: unionism must find a way to make Boris Johnson listen
I watched him, I was a few feet away, speaking to the DUP conference in Belfast in November 2018, when he told the public that regulatory and customs checks at the Irish Sea would not have place under his watch: I have to tell you that there is no British Conservative government could or should sign such an arrangement (leave) Northern Ireland as an economic semi-colony of the EU.
At the time, he supported the DUP’s rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement, as it would mean the UK would remain in a customs union with the EU (which is not what was voted on in the referendum from 2016). And yet he negotiated and signed a protocol that left Northern Ireland, in effect, in both the EU’s single market and the customs union. In other words, while it was clearly intolerable to him that Britain remained in the EU, it was clearly clearly tolerable that another part of the UK remained in a different jurisdiction.
Ironically, if the rule to block the movement of chilled meats such as fresh sausages had existed 18 months ago, Johnson would not have been able to set up his pork at the Irish Sea border. And boy, what a pig that was. He lied over and over again about it: insisting it wouldn’t happen and even telling a former NI Conservative Party chairman (at an event in Belfast in November 2019) to tear up all the letters that he was receiving regarding potential regulations.
But he ratified the protocol and even had the courage to argue that he represented the best of both worlds. Yes, the man who tapped the desk and yelled his dismissal from semi-colonial status in 2018 approved and delivered a deal that did just that to Northern Ireland in 2021.
The man who trumpeted the geographic / constitutional integrity of the UK and created a body to promote the values and benefits of the Union (in his centenary) is the same man who undermined the integrity and ignored the values.
Yet this man, this absurd political rascal, is the man unionists now need to take their side and, at the very least, recognize that there is a problem of his own making that he must resolve. Strangely, I did not see this man’s face on any of the posters during the recent protest meetings.
I say oddly, because the protocol which causes so much angst among sections of unionism / loyalty (although I am not yet convinced that the majority of them feel the same, which the LCC and others should be borne in mind) is the work of Boris Johnson He would not exist without his imprimatur. He chose to endorse it even though he knew how unsettling political unionism would find it. And if he truly believes the protocol is necessary to protect the Good Friday deal, then it surely follows that he further believes that the deal trumps the constitutional interests of trade unionists in Northern Ireland?
To be honest, I don’t think Johnson really cares about trade unionists or NI’s position in the UK. That doesn’t mean, of course, that he wouldn’t be standing in the House of Commons mailing box at the next Prime Minister’s Question Time and lying about his shirt, pants, pants, and pants. ass, if asked a direct question about his commitment to Northern Ireland. by a DUP deputy: or by any other deputy elsewhere.
Which raises an interesting question. If you really don’t care about something, how far would you go to protect and promote it? Trade unionists accuse him of turning to the EU, the Irish government and threats with elements of republicanism.
But if these accusations are correct, it raises four immediate questions: Is he backing down because he doesn’t care about union interests? does he turn around because he’s somehow afraid of threats? is he turning around because the needs of his conservative / new generation English nationalist base outweigh all other considerations; or does he turn around because he thinks protocol really is the best way to protect NI’s political / peace process (although it has been woefully inadequate, so far, to promote this argument) ?
There are other questions as well, I imagine. But if the protests, responses and strategies of trade unionists / loyalists are to result in something positive for their long-term interests, then they must have a fairly accurate assessment of the answers to the questions. But at this point, I’m not sure they have those answers. Let me add right away that I’m not quite sure about some of the answers myself.
What I maintain, however, is my innate distrust of Johnson. Some people who know him well enough have tried to persuade me that he can and should be trusted because, he really cares about the Union, Alex and Northern Ireland will not be left under his watch. Hmm. I have not forgotten his promise not to reduce NI to semi-colony status under my watch.
The problem for unionism is that it is prime minister. NI’s fate is in his hands. One way or another, trade unionists have to find a way to make him listen. But getting there requires more strategy and subtlety than we are seeing now.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]