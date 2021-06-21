Free Covid-19 Vaccination For Adults In India From Today: Everything You Need To Know

Free coronavirus vaccines will be made available to states for the immunization of all people over the age of 18 from today (June 21), as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The decision to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all adults in India should give the vaccination campaign a boost. India administered more than 30 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health dashboard.

Saying that a new stage in the fight against the crown begins today, Union Minister Amit Shah said: The Prime Minister has made an important decision that from June 21, the elderly aged 18 and over will be vaccinated free of charge by the central government and the vaccination process will be accelerated.

On June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that all citizens aged 18 and over will be vaccinated for free from June 21, with the central government distributing doses to states.

Previously, the government said that anyone over the age of 18 can visit a vaccination center to register on the CoWin digital platform and get vaccinated against Covid-19. It is not mandatory to pre-register online or make an appointment to be vaccinated, the government said. India launched the world’s largest vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on January 16 of this year.

Here are the details of the Centre’s decision to provide free Covid vaccinations for adults from today:

NEW VACCINE POLICY: WHAT DID THE GOVERNMENT SAY?

In an address to the nation, the prime minister said the Center decided to buy 75% of vaccines from vaccine manufacturers, including 25% of the state quota, and give them free to state governments.

Private sector hospitals can continue to source 25% of vaccines, but their service charges would be capped at Rs 150 per dose on a fixed price of the vaccine, Prime Minister Modi said.

“It was decided today that the central government will take over the 25 percent of the doses allocated to the states and this will be implemented within the next two weeks. Starting June 21 (International Yoga Day), the Center will provide free vaccines to states. … So far millions of people have received free vaccines, now an 18-year-old segment will be added to that, ”Modi said.

“For everyone, be it the poor, the lower middle class, the middle class or the upper middle class, under the central government’s program, everyone will receive free vaccines,” the prime minister said. “No state government will have to spend anything on vaccines,” the prime minister added.

He also said that those who don’t want free vaccines can get them at private hospitals.

WHAT ARE THE MAIN FEATURES OF THE NEW VACCINE POLICY?

1. All Indian citizens over the age of 18 are eligible for free vaccination at any government facility. Previously, the Center provided vaccines to the 45+ age group and frontline health workers in government facilities across the country at zero cost.

2. The Center will purchase 75 percent of total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers. It will then provide the stock of vaccines free of charge to state governments. This means that state governments will have nothing to spend on the vaccine.

Previously, the Center bought 50% of vaccines made in India, while states and private hospitals chose 25% each.

3. Private sector hospitals can continue to source the remaining 25 percent. The price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer, and any subsequent changes would be notified in advance. Private hospitals can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as a service charge. State governments can control the price charged in this way.

4. Vaccine doses provided free of charge by the Center will be allocated to States and Union territories based on criteria such as population, disease burden and immunization progress.

5. Vaccination centers will provide on-site registration facilities. CoWin online registration for the Covid vaccine is not mandatory.

6. States can take advantage of the facilities of Common Service Centers (CSCs), call centers, and Asha workers to help citizens book vaccine slots.

WHY THIS CHANGE IN VACCINE STRATEGY?

The change in the government’s vaccine strategy came after the Supreme Court asked the Center to record all relevant documents and case notes reflecting its culmination of the Covid-19 vaccination policy, and states questioned the central government on the alleged shortage of vaccines.

Judge DY Chandrachud questioned the vaccine supply policy and also raised the issue of the digital divide challenging the mandatory registration policy on the CoWin app for jabs.

While elaborating on the reasons for the change in immunization policy, Modi said that as corona cases began to decline, questions arose about the lack of choice for states and some people wondered why the central government decided to all.

Flexibility in locking and one-size-fits-all arguments aren’t for everyone, and the Center has taken action on all of these requests, he said.

HOW WAS THE DECISION ON FREE VACCINE RECEIVED?

While BJP leaders and ministers praised Prime Minister Modi for the new vaccination policy, many others on social media credited the Supreme Court and Justice Chandrachud for the change in strategy.

Congress, meanwhile, called on the government to stop confusing policy developments and demanded that every citizen receive Rs 6,000 in their accounts as well as free immunizations.

