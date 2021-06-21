DeSantis defeats Trump in 2024 presidential poll





Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis edged out former President Donald Trump as the preferred pick for the 2024 presidential candidate in a straw poll of conservative voters over the weekend.

The Republican governor edged Trump with 74% of voters approving him as a presidential candidate, compared with 71% of votes against former presidents.

The results of polls conducted online using the approval voting method were announced at the Conservative Western Summit which saw 500 people in attendance and tens of thousands of people watching it live.

People attending the rally in person and online have been asked to vote for all of the potential White House candidates they see for 2024 out of 31 Republicans and Democrats’ choices.

The former president followed DeSantis in second, followed by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in fourth, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

The summit is considered the largest gathering of conservatives in the western United States and has been leading polls since 2010, according to The Newsweek.

The picks included current US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Senator. Bernie Sanders. But all of the top 10 candidates turned out to be Republicans.

It comes as Mr DeSantis secured a second place behind Mr Trump in late February in the polls for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the largest annual gathering of conservative activists and leaders.

Mr. Trump garnered 55% of participants’ votes in the straw poll conducted by CPAC and the governor of Florida won 22%. Even though Mr. Trump was excluded from the CPAC poll results, Mr. DeSantiss’s votes jumped to 41%.

He was an early governor and Trump ally who enjoyed popularity among conservatives with his stance against the lockdown and restriction of Covid-19 since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. He also recently signed a controversial bill banning transgender female athletes from participating in sports.

Participants were also asked to mark one of the 25 policy issues as the most important to them. The issues that dominated the results were immigration / border security, election integrity and religious freedom.

