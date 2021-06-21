Turkey aims to send rockets to the moon within three years and land the lunar rover by 2030





Turkey plans to send the rover to the moon by the end of the decade, using a domestic rocket engine that first flies to the moon during its test mission in 2023. At the 2021 Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX) held in St. Petersburg, Russia on Tuesday, June 16, President Serdal Hussein Ildilim of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) discussed the details of the country. Space plan Was officially announced in February this year by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to Jurdilim, the rover to be launched in 2028 or 2029 will be Month Collect surface science data. Relationship: The United Arab Emirates’ Hope mission to Mars in pictures The rocket that launches the lunar rover will be manufactured in the country using a hybrid engine currently under development in Turkey, Jurdilim said. If all goes according to plan to ensure the rover is ready for launch, the prototype rocket will fly to the moon in late 2023. “We are going to use our own engine to reach the moon,” Yildirim said. “But at this point, our spacecraft will be put into low earth orbit thanks to international cooperation.” Report of the Turks Anadolu Agency Mission 2023 will provide an approximate lunar landing to help Turkish engineers collect data on soft landings in the late 2020s. Turkey also has Turkish citizens International space station We will be carrying out scientific experiments in the next few years. “We are trying to end negotiations with the parties,” Jurdilim said. “It will be finished in a few months and the training process will begin. “ Turkey’s national space program, released in February this year, also called for the creation of a local area. turkish spaceport Development of regional national satellite positioning and synchronization systems. Turkey launched a space agency in 2018, according to the German broadcaster’s website german wave This move was criticized at the time because it happened during the economic crisis. However, proponents argue that space programs can motivate researchers and scientists to stay in the country instead of looking for opportunities abroad. Details of the space program’s budget have yet to be released. The space program allows Turkey to join exclusive clubs in only a handful of countries that can independently conduct complex space exploration projects. The announcement of the space program in February UAE Mission to Mars A regional rival, the United Arab Emirates, has successfully entered orbit around the Red Planet. Follow Tereza Pultarova on Twitter @ Tereza Pultarova. follow us On Twitter @Spacedotcom When Facebook ..

