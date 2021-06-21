Indonesia records biggest single-day jump in COVID infections





JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) Indonesian health officials on Monday announced the country’s biggest one-day jump in new coronavirus infections, as the number of confirmed cases in the country since the start of the pandemic surpassed 2 millions. The health ministry said it had confirmed 14,536 new infections and 294 deaths. In addition to the more than 2 million infections, Indonesia has reported more than 54,950 deaths, the two most in Southeast Asia. Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world, has seen infections rise in recent weeks, a surge that has been blamed on travel in the final months of Eid al-Fitr as well as the arrival of new virus variants, such as the Delta version first found in India. The increase puts pressure on hospitals like those in Jakarta where 80% of hospital beds are full and has added urgency to the government’s plans to vaccinate 1 million people every day by next month. Authorities have so far only fully vaccinated 12.3 million of Indonesia’s 270 million people and partially vaccinated 10.9 million others. The World Health Organization noted last week that the drastic increase in bed occupancy rates in Indonesia is a major concern and requires the implementation of stricter public health and social measures, including restrictions. large-scale social. The government has resisted a large-scale foreclosure over fears of the economic impact. Offices, restaurants. shopping centers and places of worship remain open, but at 50% of their capacity. The situation is worrying, said Riris Andono Ahmad, epidemiologist at Gajah Mada University. We are facing the second wave of COVID-19 with the most transmissible variant and audiences with little respect for health protocols. He called for more stringent measures. All government efforts and policies to curb the transmission of COVID-19 will be ineffective if they give people the opportunity to come together and come together, he said. The national COVID-19 task force said a spike in infections was seen in the provinces of Jakarta, Banten, West Java, Central Java, Yogyakarta and East Java. All are located on Java, the most populous of the Indonesian islands with over 17,000 islands. President Joko Widodo last week ordered authorities to increase the vaccination rate. The slow progress in vaccinations so far can be attributed to the limited global supply, lack of preparedness of the national health system and reluctance to vaccinate, said Wiku Adisasmito, spokesperson for the national task force. COVID-19. The government has so far received 104.7 million doses of the vaccine, including 94.5 million from Sinovac, 8.2 million from AstraZeneca and 2 million from Sinopharm. He expects to receive around 50 million doses of Pfizer in the coming months, followed by 50 million doses of Moderna. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said agreements to import around 104 million doses of AstraZeneca have been delayed and only 20 million doses are expected to arrive this year. Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos