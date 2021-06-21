‘Yoga’s Beam of Hope for People Amid COVID-19’, Says Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 6:30 a.m. on Monday to mark the 7th International Yoga Day. Prime Minister Modi said yoga has become a beacon of hope amid the pandemic that has resulted in the deaths of 4 million people across the world. He said even doctors have used yoga as an armor against COVID-19.

“Today, as the whole world battles the COVID19 pandemic, yoga has become a beacon of hope. For two years now, no public events have been held in India or around the world but the enthusiasm for yoga has not waned, ”he said.

This year, the theme for International Yoga Day is “Yoga for Wellness”. The prime minister said the theme encouraged people to practice yoga even more. “I pray that every country, region and people stay healthy,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister focused on the healing process. He said that in addition to medical treatment, yoga helps with healing. “Doctors have used yoga as armor to heal patients. There are photos of hospitals, with doctors, nurses teaching yoga performing breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom Pranayama. International experts have said that these exercises strengthen the respiratory system, ”he explained.

India, in collaboration with WHO, will launch an m-yoga app that will offer yoga training videos in different languages ​​for people around the world. This will help us in our motto “One World, One Health,” he said during the 30-minute speech.

Prime Minister Modi proposed the concept of International Yoga Day in 2014 at his United Nations General Assembly. The United Nations has recognized June 21 as International Yoga Day.

