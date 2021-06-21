Trump has granted interviews for 17 pounds since leaving: Axios





Trump has granted interviews for 17 different books since his presidency ended, Axios reported. He spoke to the authors for an average of 90 minutes and gave 2 interviews to favorite writers. He tries to charm them, although the books probably vary depending on how flattering a picture they paint. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Former President Donald Trump has granted interviews for at least 17 pounds since his presidency ended, Axios reports.

He gave at least 22 interviews, averaging 90 minutes each, according to the report, offering guests diet cokes and, in some cases, the offer to dine at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. , in Florida.

His advisers think this shows interest in Trump has “never been higher,” Axios said, but there is likely an overlap in what Trump is telling different writers.

Trump also tries to charm each of the authors with juicy details and exclusive tidbits from his presidency, Axios reported, though it’s likely not all books are flattering.

Books about Trump written by journalists and former administration officials, some of which he has interviewed the author for, have included some of the most explosive revelations about his presidency and caused relationship problems. public at the White House.

Trump has given several interviews to his former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, conservative commentator Mollie Hemingway and reporters Michael Wolff, Maggie Haberman of the New York Times and Michael Bender of the Wall Street Journal.

Wolff’s next book “Landslide” is scheduled for release in July 2021, followed by Bender’s book “Frankly We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Donald Trump Lost” in August 2021.

Other highly anticipated book projects by Haberman, Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns, and Politico’s Ryan Lizza and New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi, all of which Trump has given interviews, are slated to be released in 2022.

However, it is less clear whether Trump will write another book himself.

Trump boasted in a recent statement that he “wrote like a maniac” on “the book of all books” and “turned down two book contracts with the most unlikely publishers.”

Politico has reported, however, that none of the “Big Five” publishing houses have made offers for Trump’s post-presidency briefs and that editors are reluctant to work with him because of his voluminous lies about 2020 elections and the baggage of the January 6 uprising. .

In contrast, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama received a joint $ 65 million advance for their Penguin Random House memoir shortly after leaving the White House in 2017.

In a statement to Politico, Trump always left open the possibility of working with editors he initially turned down while insulting publishing executives as “some of the biggest backpacks in the world.”

