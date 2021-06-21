New Murphy ad ties Ciattarelli to Trump





New digital ad launched by Gov. Phil Murphys’ re-election campaign aims to tie Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli to former President Donald Trump as part of a strategy to connect economic policy that benefits wealthy New Jersey and well connected and not the poor or middle class.

The ad, Hired, begins with an image of the Trump National Golf Club clubhouse in Bedminster and uses images of the ex-president in a satirical opening of a TV show called The Bunker at Bedminster. He uses audio and video clips of Ciattarelli during the Republican primary to express his support for the Trump agenda, including footage from the United States Supreme Court. The ad also used images and a voiceover of Trump and appears to refer to the former president’s reality show, The Apprentice.

The Murphy campaign said it was making “a five-figure buy” for the ad.

Ciattarelli refused to support Trump in 2016, but did so in 2020.

Scenario:

Voiceover: Previously on The Bunker at Bedminster… Who was hired to put Trump’s extreme agenda to work here in New Jersey? Jack Ciattarelli! Well, how did he do it?

Ciattarelli: I supported the policies of Donald Trump. My votes in the legislature were very consistent with Donald Trump.

Voiceover: Good movement, Jack.

Ciattarelli: His greatest legacy has been the conservative justices… on the Supreme Court.

Voice over: Nice!

Ciattarelli: The president’s policies have worked for the nation.

Voiceover: Uh, well… you got hired anyway for promising an economy that only works for the rich and well-connected.

Trump: It’s great to be back.

Joe Biden won New Jersey by a 57% to 41% margin against Trump last November.

