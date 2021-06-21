Politics
Organizing committee of the limited referendum Declaration of Jokowi for 3 periods
Merdeka.com – The Committee for the Organization of a Limited Referendum on the 1945 Constitution was officially declared on the grounds of Holywood Kupang on Monday (21/6).
Before reading the statement of the NTT Referendum Committee # Jokowi3The period began with a parade from the Hotel International Sasando which is about 200 meters from the location.
Governor Viktor Bungtilu Laiskodat, represented by the head of administration of the NTT secretariat, Marius Ardu Jelamu, regent of Central Sumba, Paul SK Limu and Plt. President of Bara JP, Gustaf Pati.
In the information mentioned, the open referendum will be held for one month from today, from Monday June 21 to July 21, 2021.
The people at NTT were asked to make choices for two questions posed by the referendum committee. Do you agree if President Joko Widodo is re-elected president for a third term? and do you agree if article 7 of the 1945 constitution concerning the term of office of the president is amended?
The chairman of the organizing committee for the limited referendum, Pius Rengka, said there was a growing opinion within the NTT community that called for President Joko Widodo for re-election.
“Thus, the Committee for the Organization of a Limited Referendum on the Constitution of 1945 was created to consolidate the opinion of the people by a legal means of amending Article 7 of the Constitution of 1945,” Pius said in his speech.
According to Pie, efforts to amend the Constitution, including amending Article 7 of the 1945 Constitution, are not taboo, so the committee will ask the MPR to amend the Constitution, as the 1945 Constitution was amended four times. time.
Article 7 of the 1945 Constitution which states that the president and vice-president are elected for a period of five years and thereafter can be re-elected for a term and are voted to be amended with the expression president and vice-president being elected for a period of five years and after which he can be re-elected.
“Support for facilitating people’s opinion is based on the fact that the opinion of every people is a part of human rights,” said Pius.
This statement was supported by the provincial government of NTT. According to the head of administration of the regional secretariat of NTT, Marius Ardu Jelamu, this creative idea must be supported and appreciated. Especially considering the equitable distribution of development that has occurred in NTT under the administration of President Joko Widodo.
“We hope that the people at NTT, who have felt the president’s hand in building Indonesia, will allow us to fully support creative ideas like this,” Marius said.
According to him, in a democratic country, the debate is very important, legitimate and reasonable. Marius therefore invites healthy and pure minds to discuss these ideas and ideas, for the progress of Indonesia and NTT.
“The government supports those who directly feel the development intervention carried out by the central government, under the leadership of President Joko Widodo. The declaration committee is one of the people who directly feel the touch of development, ”concluded Marius.
After the statement, the committee and supporters celebrated President Joko Widodo’s birthday, while respecting the health protocols put in place by the government. [gil]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]