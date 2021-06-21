Organizing committee of the limited referendum Declaration of Jokowi for 3 periods

Merdeka.com – The Committee for the Organization of a Limited Referendum on the 1945 Constitution was officially declared on the grounds of Holywood Kupang on Monday (21/6).

Before reading the statement of the NTT Referendum Committee # Jokowi3The period began with a parade from the Hotel International Sasando which is about 200 meters from the location.

Governor Viktor Bungtilu Laiskodat, represented by the head of administration of the NTT secretariat, Marius Ardu Jelamu, regent of Central Sumba, Paul SK Limu and Plt. President of Bara JP, Gustaf Pati.

In the information mentioned, the open referendum will be held for one month from today, from Monday June 21 to July 21, 2021.

The people at NTT were asked to make choices for two questions posed by the referendum committee. Do you agree if President Joko Widodo is re-elected president for a third term? and do you agree if article 7 of the 1945 constitution concerning the term of office of the president is amended?

The chairman of the organizing committee for the limited referendum, Pius Rengka, said there was a growing opinion within the NTT community that called for President Joko Widodo for re-election.

“Thus, the Committee for the Organization of a Limited Referendum on the Constitution of 1945 was created to consolidate the opinion of the people by a legal means of amending Article 7 of the Constitution of 1945,” Pius said in his speech.

According to Pie, efforts to amend the Constitution, including amending Article 7 of the 1945 Constitution, are not taboo, so the committee will ask the MPR to amend the Constitution, as the 1945 Constitution was amended four times. time.

Article 7 of the 1945 Constitution which states that the president and vice-president are elected for a period of five years and thereafter can be re-elected for a term and are voted to be amended with the expression president and vice-president being elected for a period of five years and after which he can be re-elected.

“Support for facilitating people’s opinion is based on the fact that the opinion of every people is a part of human rights,” said Pius.

This statement was supported by the provincial government of NTT. According to the head of administration of the regional secretariat of NTT, Marius Ardu Jelamu, this creative idea must be supported and appreciated. Especially considering the equitable distribution of development that has occurred in NTT under the administration of President Joko Widodo.

“We hope that the people at NTT, who have felt the president’s hand in building Indonesia, will allow us to fully support creative ideas like this,” Marius said.

According to him, in a democratic country, the debate is very important, legitimate and reasonable. Marius therefore invites healthy and pure minds to discuss these ideas and ideas, for the progress of Indonesia and NTT.

“The government supports those who directly feel the development intervention carried out by the central government, under the leadership of President Joko Widodo. The declaration committee is one of the people who directly feel the touch of development, ”concluded Marius.

After the statement, the committee and supporters celebrated President Joko Widodo’s birthday, while respecting the health protocols put in place by the government. [gil]