Politics
Boris Johnson rules out Treasury plan to suspend triple-lock pensions for one year
3 minutes to read
The PM has confirmed he is fully committed to the triple pension lockdown after speculation the Treasury wants to suspend policy for a year to save money.
A promise in the Conservative Party’s election manifesto, it guarantees that state pensions increase with inflation, income, or 2.5%, whichever is greater – for a year.
But with wages set to climb to 8% as the UK economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic, the cost of the pension commitment could be pushed beyond £ 5 billion.
It has been reported that the Treasury will seek to put the triple lockdown on hold for a year in an attempt to save money, but Downing Street ruled out this at noon.
Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson told reporters: “The Prime Minister made it clear this morning that he does not recognize much speculation.
“Regarding income tax, we made it clear that there was a promise made in the election that we would not increase the income tax rate and we are sticking to it.
“We are tied to the triple lock.”
The spokesperson added: “It is important to say that the final figures are still not clear and that updating work takes place during the annual review, which will take place later this year.”
Pressed as to whether the review gave the Treasury “wiggle room” to suspend the triple lockdown, they added: “We are simply emphasizing that there is significant uncertainty around the path of average incomes and whether there will be. the expected peak. “
Speaking during a visit to a Hertfordshire laboratory earlier today, Johnson questioned whether the triple lockdown would be suspended due to artificial wage inflation at the end of the leave scheme.
“I’m reading all kinds of stuff right now that I don’t recognize at all about the government’s plans,” Johnson said.
“The most important thing for the economy, and indeed to pay for the recovery, is to ensure that we continue cautiously but irreversibly to unlock and revive our economy.
“This is the government’s priority and we are working very hard on it.
“At the moment, it still seems to me that July 19 is a highlight and you can already see what’s going on.”
He continued: “We are seeing an increase in employment, jobs, vacancies – now we have a lot of demand and we want to get things done as quickly as possible, but in a sustainable manner.”
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng also said he did not believe the flagship pension policy would be suspended. “Triple lockdown is something we’ve been committed to for several years now,” he told LBC this morning.
“There has never been a suggestion that would be changed and I am sure it will stand.
“It is obviously a matter of thought for the Chancellor but I don’t think there is a chance that he will change her.”
