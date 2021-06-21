Congratulations on Raisi’s victory

TEHRAN A number of other foreign leaders and politicians have sent messages congratulating Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi.

Among those who recently congratulated Raisi are the Belarusian, Venezuelan, Cuban, Nicaraguan President of the Palestinian Authority, the Lebanese Secretary General of Hezbollah, the former Iraqi Prime Minister and the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Raisi won the June 18 presidential election with a landslide victory, beating his other three rivals by a wide margin.

Raeisi, Mohsen Rezaei, Abdolnasser Hemmati and Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi were running for the elections.

Out of a total of 28,933,004 ballots, Raeisi managed to garner 17,926,345 votes. However, Rezaei, Hemmati and Qazizadeh won 3,412,712 votes, 2,427,201 votes and 999,718 votes, respectively.

Erdogan hopes poll results will lead to a more prosperous Iran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Raisi on Saturday for his success in the Iranian presidential elections.

According to the statement from Turkey’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan hoped the poll results would lead to a more prosperous Iran.

Erdogan hoped that relations between Turkey and Iran would strengthen during Raisi’s presidency, saying he was ready to cooperate, the Hurriyet Daily News reported.

He added that he would be happy to travel to Iran for the next High-Level Cooperation Council meeting once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Qatar wants relations to develop during Raisi presidency

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, sent a message to Raisi wishing him success and the development and growth of relations between the two countries, the official QNA news agency said.

Emir of Kuwait wishes Raisi success

Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, sent a message to Raisi, wishing him more success and well-being, as well as the friendly Islamic Republic to continue to progress and prosper, according to the news agency. of State KUNA.

Kazakh President congratulates Raisi

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to the newly elected President of Iran.

In his telegram, President Tokayev, on behalf of the Kazakh people and on his own behalf, congratulated Raisi, Akorda’s press service said on Sunday.

Your convincing victory in the elections is a clear demonstration of support for your political course and your programs aimed at the development and strengthening of your homeland, as well as the fact that the Iranian people share their future with you. In this regard, I wish the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people well-being and success in the implementation of your noble goals and initiatives, the telegram said.

President Tokayev also noted that he regards Iran as a friendly neighbor in the Caspian Sea region and one of Kazakhstan’s reliable partners in the Islamic world. In addition, the president expressed his confidence that the two countries will not only maintain the existing cooperation in the spirit of traditional friendship and mutual support, but will also be able to give it new impetus and meaning. He also said he was ready to make joint efforts with the Iranian president to further strengthen close cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Tokayev wished Raisi every success in his responsible mission and marital happiness, as well as well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of Iran.

Indian PM: I can’t wait to work with Raisi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday he looked forward to working with Iranian president-elect to strengthen Delhi-Tehran relations.

Congratulations to His Excellency Ebrahim Raisi on his election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the warm ties between India and Iran, Modi tweeted.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated Raisi, according to ANI. “I am confident that our close and warm bilateral relations will continue to develop under your leadership,” Kovind tweeted.

Lukashenko: I hope you will overcome the obstacles

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Raisi’s victory in the Iranian presidential election on Sunday, saying he also welcomed the victory on behalf of the Belarusian people.

According to the Iranian Embassy in Mins, in his message Lukashenko told Raisi, I am sure your rich managerial experiences will be of great support to you in this post.

The Belarusian President added: I hope that with your guidance, Iran can overcome all foreign obstacles and achieve considerable progress in economic and social development, and friendly relations with Belarus will be strengthened in all areas such as before.

Raisi will officially begin his work as president in mid-summer.

Lukashenko also wished success to Raisi as well as peace and prosperity to the Iranian nation.

Three Latin American presidents congratulate Raisi’s victory

In a separate message, the President of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua congratulated Raisi and the Iranian nation on the presidential election in Iran.

In a message posted on his Twitter page, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said: I congratulate my brothers in the Islamic Republic of Iran for their flawless implementation of the democratic process in the June 18 elections in which Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi was elected Iran’s new president. . Through unity, we will continue our efforts for peace and the consolidation of cooperation and fraternal relations between the two countries.

The Venezuelan presidential office also announced that President Maduro has announced that Caracas expresses its full support to the Iranian president-elect and the revolutionary Iranian people for the deepening of the unity between the two countries in their campaign for justice.

Through his official Twitter account, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel also extended warm greetings to the Iranian President-elect and wished him success in the discharge of his duties.

Senior Nicaraguan officials also congratulated Raisi. In a message signed by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his deputy Rosario Mara Murillo Zambrana, it was stated that Nicaragua sent its sincere congratulations on behalf of the people and the government of reconciliation and national unity to the Iranians for the election. presidential.

Salam to Ebrahim

In his first reaction to Raisi’s election on Sunday, Nasrallah told Ebrahim (hello Ebrahim) Salam on his Twitter page.

Additionally, in a message released on Sunday, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah congratulated President-elect Raisi.

In his message, added the head of Hezbollah, I congratulate you on winning the confidence of the great Iranian nation and on being elected president at this sensitive moment in Iran’s history.

He added that freedom seekers and resistance fighters see you as strong and steadfast support in the face of the invaders.

On Saturday, Hezbollah released photos of Raisis’ meetings with the leader of the Islamic revolution, Nasrallah, and Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassem, leader of Bahrain’s Shiites.

Ex-PM Maliki hopes Iraq-Iran relations will be strengthened to meet common interests

Nouri al-Maliki, who served as Iraqi Prime Minister from 2006 to 2014, expressed hope that fraternal relations between Iraq and Iraq would be strengthened under Raisi’s presidency in accordance with the common interests of the two neighboring countries.

In part of his post, al-Maliki said: We hope that this successful election of the Muslim and brother nation of Iran will help achieve their wishes and goals for welfare, development and the removal of sanctions. unfair.

He added: We look forward to the relations between the peoples and the two countries to reach a high level, and the brotherly bonds and friendship based on abundant affinities to be consolidated in the efforts to achieve common interests.

The former Iraqi leader went on to say that the Iranian nation, through its vigilant participation in the elections, neutralized the enemy’s propaganda and biased plots.

On Sunday, the office of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation also congratulated Raisi on winning the presidential election and called for closer ties between Afghanistan and Iran.

Abdullah hopes Afghanistan-Iran relations increase in war on terrorism and drug trafficking

In the press release from the high council, headed by Adbullah Abdullah, he described Afghanistan and Iran as two neighbors and brothers with a common religion, culture and language, and who enjoy centuries-old friendly relations.

We hope that with the victory of Mr. Ebrahim Raisi, the relations between the two governments and nations will be more and more increased and strengthened in the fields of culture, economy, campaign against drug trafficking and campaign against terrorism, the bureau said.

President of Iraqi Kurdistan congratulates Raisi

Neshirvan, president of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, also congratulated the elected Iranian president and expressed the hope that relations will deepen between Erbil and Tehran and Baghdad and Tehran on the basis of good neighborliness and common interests.

I hope that during Raisi’s presidency, the ties between the Kurdistan region and Iraq with the Islamic Republic of Iran will be consolidated on the basis of good neighborliness, common interests and that cooperation will intensify on the way. security and stability for both sides and the region, Barzani said in his message.

So far, a considerable number of Iraqi officials and figures from different political factions, including President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, head of the judiciary Faegh Zeidan and Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbusi have sent separate messages to congratulate Raisi.

According to a tweet from al-Kadhimis’s office, the prime minister expressed his hope to continue cooperation on economic and security issues in addition to the fight against terrorism, and in a way that strengthens security and stability both countries and the region, al Jazeera reported.

In a press release on Sunday, the Palestinian embassy in Tehran also said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sent a message congratulating Raisi.

President Abbas also said he congratulated the president-elect on behalf of the Palestinian government and people.

Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the political bureau of the Houthi movement, sent a message of congratulations to Raisi on his victory, al-Masirah television reported.

On Saturday, other world leaders including the Russian President, Pakistani Prime Minister, United Arab Emirates officials sent congratulatory messages on Raisi’s victory.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted: On his historic victory in the 13th presidential elections of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Look forward to working with him to further strengthen our fraternal bonds and for peace, progress and prosperity in the region.

