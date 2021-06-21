The future of US counterterrorism in Afghanistan





Axios political reporter Jonathan Swan met Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan this week for the latest episode of “Axios on HBO”. Their conversation raised questions about the future of US counterterrorism operations in the region.

In addition, the American bishops and their vote to deny Communion to President Biden.

And why do we fear our social obligations more.

Guests: Steve Millies, director of the Bernardin Center of the Catholic Theological Union, and Jonathan Swan and Erica Pandey of Axios.

Credits: Axios Today is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sabeena Singhani, Amy Pedulla, Naomi Shavin, Justin Kaufmann, Michael Hanf and Alex Sugiura. The music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected]

NILA BOODHOO: Hello! Welcome to Axios today! It’s Monday June 21. I am Niala Boodhoo.

Here’s how you made it smarter today: the Catholic debate about who can receive Communion. Moreover, why do we fear our social obligations more.

But first, today’s One Big Thing: Pakistan complicates US counterterrorism efforts

NILA BOODHOO: Axios political journalist. Jonathan Swan met Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan this week for Axios’ latest episode on HBO, and their conversation raised questions about the future of the fight against terrorism in the region. Jonathan Swan is with me now. Jonathan, you asked Prime Minister Khan if Pakistan would allow the CIA to use bases on its soil for cross-border counterterrorism missions after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan. And this is what he said:

KAHN: Absolutely not. We’re not going to allow bases, uh, any sort of action from Pakistani territory, uh, into Afghanistan. Absolutely not.

NILA BOODHOO: Jonathan, we heard you react there. Were you surprised at his response?

JONATHAN SWAN: Well, I was surprised he was so adamant. He is in a difficult position. This line, Absolutely not, was the hottest line on Pakistani social media. It was the front page of their main English language newspaper. So that’s what the Pakistani people want to hear. They want to hear their leader say no to America and drive America out.

The reality is much more complicated. Pakistan is a country that is truly controlled to a large extent by the military and their intelligence services and decisions regarding national security have historically been made by them rather than the democratically elected civilian leader. So, you know, there is still hope within the Biden administration that they can make a secret deal with Pakistan, but it’s pretty hard to hide drones and things like that.

It’s probably going to come out if they come to a secret deal and it really matters because there are limited options to maintain some kind of presence, an American presence, in the region to keep an eye out for terrorists in Afghanistan and launch operations. . And Pakistan has always been a very important place for that.

NILA BOODHOO: So what would be the implications if the CIA, if the United States, couldn’t use Pakistan?

JONATHAN SWAN: It would hurt America’s ability to conduct intelligence on terrorist movements in Afghanistan, but also to react quickly if anything happens. Now, this is not their only option. They have other options, some of the Central Asian states, but each location is complicated for different reasons. And the countries of Central Asia are within the sphere of influence of Vladimir Putin. So he doesn’t really want America to move there. So it’s going to be really complicated. The point is that America is withdrawing its entire army from Afghanistan. Biden set the September 11 deadline, hearing from the people who have been on the ground there, that it’s going a lot faster than that. And everyone I talk to who studies this region is worried about a civil war in Afghanistan, which is obviously creating the conditions for terrorism to flourish and for ungoverned spaces and all the terrible things that, you know. , the 20 years war tried to prevent.

NILA BOODHOO: So what are you looking at now?

JONATHAN SWAN: To be honest, I don’t think there is a good chance that the Taliban and the Afghan government will come to a peace deal before the United States pulls out. It’s pretty hard to see a scenario other than a really bloody civil war and everyone is hoping it doesn’t, but you kind of have to look at reality with a cold eye. And this is where it seems to be heading.

NILA BOODHOO: Axios Jonathan Swan. Thanks Jonathan.

JONATHAN SWAN: Thank you very much.

NILA BOODHOO: Well, be back in 15 seconds with the Vatican-American Bishops confrontation against President Joe Biden.

Welcome to Axios today. I am Niala Boodhoo.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has said it plans to move forward with a plan that could bar American politicians, namely our first Roman Catholic president in nearly 60 years, Joe Biden, from taking Communion. because of his stance on abortion. Steve Millies, director of the Bernardin Center at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, where he also teaches public theology, joins us in explaining the big picture.

Hi Steve. Thank you for being with us.

STEVE MILLIES: Oh, it’s a real pleasure. Thank you.

NILA BOODHOO: Steve. This proposal does not come from the Pope. He recently said that fellowship is a quotation, not the reward of the saints, but the bread of sinners. Why don’t the American bishops agree?

STEVE MILLIES: There was this growing conflict within the Catholic Church that predates Francis becoming Pope. There has been a desire to draw boundaries within the Catholic Church on who belongs and who does not.

We heard it last summer at political conventions when a number of people were talking about Joe Biden not being a true Catholic. It is therefore a more exclusive sense of Catholicism that opposes Pope Francis, which has a more inclusive sense. The last thing I would add is that Pope Francis is much more in tune with bishops and Catholics around the world than American bishops seem to be.

NILA BOODHOO: So what does this mean for President Biden, other Catholic politicians, and church relations in the United States?

STEVE MILLIES: The document itself will have virtually no practical effect. Our national bishops’ conference cannot establish rules that are enforced inside the diocese of another bishop, unless all bishops vote unanimously or unless Rome approves the document, no of these things are not likely to happen.

So it’s always going to be like today. To the individual bishops of the United States, if they are to observe a document that might call on Catholic politicians not to receive Communion, if they are supporters of the Roe decision. But in a broader sense, I really mean, what is really lost here is the possibility of a fruitful dialogue between Catholics and public life and their bishops, the Church, since Vatican Council II.

And for a long time before, it was always taught that the church and the world are closely related to each other. The church exists in the world. Catholics live in the world and the challenges of democratic government, modern and constitutional systems of government. These challenges are enormous.

And we find these challenges when we run into a problem like abortion, where Catholics have very strong feelings, but the law is not where Catholicism is.

NILA BOODHOO: Steven Millies is the director of the Bernardin Center at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, where he also teaches public theology. Thanks for taking the time to speak.

STEVE MILLIES: Thank you very much.

NILA BOODHOO: If you feel like “getting back to normal” life has been stressful when it comes to social interactions – so do we at Axios, so do we. At our meeting in the newsroom last week we had a long conversation about social obligations and we wanted to say no more often … Erica Pandey writes for the Axios Whats Next newsletter … Erica, what’s going on in our social lives right now?

ERICA PANDEY: Hi Niala. So I spoke to psychologists about it. And Mark Leary from Duke University told me that our brains have been kind of wired to have about 15 very tight connections to survive. And that’s why a lot of us, when we had been at home with our family and friends for a year and a half, it felt comfortable for a lot of us.

The idea of ​​having to go back and have a photocopier conversation with a colleague you’d rather not talk to, or having coffee with a friend and catching up with you. If you don’t really feel yourself, it’s so tiring for people. And then another psychologist told me, you know, there’s this phenomenon where we have a lot of us unlearned our social skills So I think we will eventually get back to normal, but a lot of psychologists say that ‘Due to the pandemic, we will likely reduce our social interactions by 15-20% in the long run. And that’s one of the most interesting effects of the pandemic for me.

NILA BOODHOO: Axios Erica Pandy. Thank you.

ERICA PANEDY: Thank you, Niala.

NILA BOODHOO: Before you go: today is the first day of summer – and we hope there will be joy for you. We were also celebrating something else this week: tomorrow marks the first anniversary of Axios Todays. Well do you bring in some favorite moments from last year – but we really want to hear from you: what did you like about the show and what do you want to see us do in year two? Send us a brief voice memo – including your name and location – to [email protected] Well, play some of your thoughts on Wednesday.

