Imran Khan on genocide of Uyghur Muslims: “China is one of the greatest friends | World news

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan declined to comment on the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in western China’s Xinjiang region by the XI Jinping government and said the situation in Kashmir was “much more relevant.”

In a recent interview with a reporter, Imran Khan was asked why he was silent about atrocities against Uyghur Muslims in China while speaking out on Islamophobia in the West. To which Khan responded by saying that “he is more concerned about what is happening on the border of his country”. The Pakistani prime minister also said he had discussed it with the Chinese people “behind closed doors”; and as long as he was informed, “it is not, according to the Chinese people.”

.@jonathanvswan urges Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on why he speaks openly against Islamophobia in the West but remains silent on the genocide of Muslim Uyghurs in western China. Khan: I’m focusing on what’s going on at my border. Swan: It’s at your border. #AxiosOnHBO pic.twitter.com/QdLfY1qXGL – Axios (@axios) June 20, 2021

Journalist Jonathan Swan from Axio asked why he felt the need to write a public letter about “Islamophobia” in the West? “It happened after the 9/11 attack when the word Islamic terrorism came into being,” Khan said, adding: “When you talk about Islamic terrorism, the common man in the West thinks that ‘there is something in Islam that leads to terrorism. Or Islam causes radicalism. “

In the question, Swan was referring to the letter Khan wrote in October last year to leaders of Muslim-majority countries calling attention to “the growing Islamophobia that is spreading in European countries where people reside. large Muslim populations “.

The reporter then asked Khan about the Uyghur atrocities happening just “across his border” and he is so outspoken about Islamophobia in Europe and the United States and silent about the treatment of Muslims in it. western China?

“What our conversations with the Chinese have been like, they haven’t,” Khan said in response. “Whatever problems we have with the Chinese, we talk to them behind closed doors. China has been one of our best friends in our most difficult times. China came to the rescue when our economy was in trouble. difficulty, ”he also said.

Khan went on to say that he did not comment on what was happening in other countries because he was more concerned with what was happening in his own country. “I’m looking around the world, what’s going on in Palestine and Syria, Somalia, Afghanistan. Am I going to start talking about everything? I’m focusing on what’s going on at my border in my country.” , did he declare.

“It’s much more relevant to what might be happening with the Uyghurs,” Khan insisted. “100,000 Kashmiris have been killed. There are 800,000 Indian soldiers there. It is an open prison there and 9 million Kashmiris are placed there. Why that is not a problem. I think it is. ‘is hypocrisy, ”he said.

Over the past two years, several reports from Xinjiang have emerged showing that the Chinese central government is carrying out forced labor and sterilizations on Uyghurs in an exercise described as a “campaign against terrorism.” Activists and some Western politicians have raised their voices against them, accusing the Chinese government of torturing Uyghurs in so-called education camps and destroying mosques.

Earlier this year in March, in a rare US bipartisan deal, senior diplomats from the former administration of Donald Trump and the new Joe Biden called China’s treatment the “genocide” of the Uyghurs, in line with the position of the Canadian and Dutch parliaments.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government has denied the allegations and said that “some anti-Chinese forces ignore the facts and the truth and are fabricating all kinds of lies related to Xinjiang without cause.” “People of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, including women in Xinjiang, live and work in peace and contentment,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in March as allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang were increasing.