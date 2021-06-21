Covid Cases Soaring, Jokowi: We need to work harder





The government is relying on micro PPKM and vaccinations to suppress the transmission of Covid-19. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said the government must redouble its efforts to control the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The reason is that the peak of cases has occurred in a number of areas and requires further treatment. In his upload to social media accounts, Jokowi said the government has taken two steps to remove the current spike in cases. First, the establishment of micro PPKM which limits community activities. Second, the accelerated Covid-19 vaccination program in order to achieve community immunity against infection with the corona virus. “The surge in cases of Covid-19 transmission that has occurred in several regions has forced us to work even harder to control this pandemic,” Jokowi said on Monday (6/21). The highest vaccination rate ever, the president said, was 716,000 doses per day. He also estimates that the goal of 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine per day can be reached in the near future. “With good coordination and cooperation between the Ministry of Health, TNI, Polri and the local government, we will certainly achieve this goal,” said the president. To date, the government has received more than 107 million doses of vaccine from Sinovac, Astrazeneca and Sinopharm. This figure is among the 426.8 million total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine that have been ordered by the Indonesian government. Procurement also takes place in a variety of patterns, ranging from bilateral to multilateral approaches. “While trying to speed up the national immunization program, the government hopes that the public adheres to health protocols in a strict and disciplined manner. Never neglect to wear masks, diligently wash your hands, keep your distance and avoid crowds, ”Jokowi said. For information, the number of additional daily cases of Covid-19 has again broken records. The Covid-19 Management Task Force reported that there were 14,536 new cases on Monday (6/21). This figure is also the highest during the pandemic that struck Indonesia, since March 2020. Chairman of the Covid-19 task force, the executive board of the Association of Indonesian Physicians (PB IDI), Zubairi Djoerban, said the government must determine confinement for two weeks to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus. It also reminds positivity rate Covid-19 in Indonesia is nearly 40 percent. “My advice. It is wiser for Indonesia to implement confinement for two weeks. Why? Slow the spread, flatten the curve, save healthcare facilities and finally keep the pandemic situation at an extreme that will put more lives at risk, “he said in a tweet on his Twitter account on Monday (6/21 ). Then, he continued, every day people risked their lives in the hospital. The public must be aware of this and reflect in order to continue to implement the health protocols (prokes). “There are still those who organize a wedding or a circumcision of their son when positivity rate almost 40 percent, which is also high. While many people risk their lives in the hospital. Let’s think about it, ”he said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos