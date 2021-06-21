Dr Fauci and his enemies – Lowell Sun





Since the Republican Party became a wholly owned subsidiary of former President Donald Trump, it has become increasingly concerned with conspiracy theories and smear campaigns. For Trump himself, as well as for Trump agents such as Roger Stone, libel and conspiracy define politics, rather than politics or principles. Over the past few years, unfortunately, we’ve gotten used to their grubby style.

The latest target of their fantasies and defamation is Dr Anthony Fauci, now among America’s most familiar faces as the senior presidential adviser on the coronavirus. Fauci has become someone about whom right-wing noisemakers feel free to fabricate vicious lies.

You see, the renowned epidemiologist didn’t think Trump was making America great when the former president suggested we inject ourselves with bleach, or buy hydroxychloroquine, or avoid masking. . Fauci even dared to note that the horrific mismanagement of the pandemic by the Trump administration had resulted in thousands of unnecessary deaths. Because he did.

Now, these same extremists, some of whom, like TV personality Tucker Carlson, pose as journalists, have insinuated that Fauci is in fact responsible for the virus leaking from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, where he is believed to be. been “designed”. This grotesque lie briefly gained traction when a series of emails from Fauci were leaked by BuzzFeed and were quickly twisted and forged to defame it. As the Washington Post’s Philip Bump demonstrated in an article dismantling Carlson’s accusations, the Fox maker didn’t even try to verify if there was a factual basis for his argument.

As Bump has shown, there is no evidence that Fauci misled Congress about the origins of COVID-19. There is also not the slightest evidence that he tried to suppress research into the possibility that the virus somehow escaped the Wuhan lab, a theory that most virologists still reject, even if it does. deserves further consideration. The Chinese government’s demands for transparency are valid; the demands to “fire Fauci” are ridiculous.

The unsubtle purpose of Trump’s henchmen is to wipe away the blood of dead Americans that is now all over him and shift the blame elsewhere. Republicans are now echoing a real meme about their fallen idol “Trump Lied.” People died. ”And trying to stick it on Fauci. But their noise can’t exonerate Trump.

How will history view Anthony Fauci? Unlike Trump, born of wealth and privilege, Fauci was a Brooklyn kid who grew up in an apartment above his father’s pharmacy. He’s earned his way through merit, whether it’s as the little captain of his varsity basketball team or as the eventual winner of almost every award and accolade that matters in his chosen field.

Fauci is a professional, not a politician. He was appointed to his current position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the Reagan administration and has since served as Republican and Democratic presidents. In this position, where he won the trust of the world, Fauci led the country’s defense against a range of medical challenges, including the AIDS pandemic, the Ebola threat, and a series of potential pandemics including the earlier SARS variant Middle Eastern and Swine Flu. As far as we’ve escaped the worst consequences of living on a planet where disease spreads like wildfire, it deserves a lot of the credit.

In 2008, then-President George W. Bush, another Republican whom the right-wing once decreed as God’s anointed leader, awarded Fauci the Presidential Medal of Freedom. This honor was based on Fauci’s leadership of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, which was among the most successful government efforts in U.S. history and likely saved at least 18 million lives. Around this time, conservative evangelicals across the country helped persuade Bush to fund PEPFAR as a work of faith. Now, worshiping the golden calf, they’re denigrating the man who made this program work.

Tony Fauci is a great American with no party or ideology. He would be the last to say he never made a mistake, because scientists make mistakes and learn from them. But if his dishonest critics live a thousand years, all of them together will never achieve a tiny fraction of the good he has done.

We don’t need to hear from them anymore.

