Top BJP Leaders in Lucknow Today for Second Round of Feedback Sessions





On Monday, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh (UP) will meet with National Secretary General (organization) BL Santhosh, who will hold feedback sessions for the second time in 20 days to discuss the issues between the party and the government and prepare a plan for the 2022 mission – the UP assembly elections. BL Santhosh’s visit will be followed by a series of visits from the party leadership. BJP leader JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to visit UP regularly in the run-up to parliamentary elections, scheduled for around nine months. The BJP could also hold a meeting of the state labor committee by the end of June or early July, some party leaders said. Ahead of the UP 2022 polls, the BJP faces elections for president of the zila panchayat on July 3. Read also | After BJP, Congress fights infighting, power struggle over Karnataka CM During his unprecedented three-day one-on-one feedback session with ministers in Yogi Adityanath’s government, Santhosh stressed the need for unity and coordination between the party and the government during the election year, said said party leaders. The spotlight, this time, will be as much on Santhosh as on the new vice president of UP BJP AK Sharma, an IAS officer and former assistant to Prime Minister Modi, who joined the BJP before, has been appointed MLC UP and has since been applauded for handling Covid in and around Varanasi, Modis Lok Sabha constituency. Sharmas’ induction into Yogi Adityanath’s government as the new UP BJP vice-president came two days before Santhosh’s arrival. The UP BJP has 17 vice-presidents, but party leaders admit the spotlight is on Sharma. It is clear that Sharma will not be a regular vice-president of the State party. He was recently in Delhi to meet with Nishad party leader Sanjay Nishad, who has since strengthened his alliance with the BJP. He also met a Brahmin body in Delhi, a party leader said. Sharma, who adopted two health centers, a community health center in Ranipur and a primary health center in Suggichauri, both in her home district of Mau, in accordance with the party’s directive to all ministers, lawmakers and officials of the party to adopt health centers in the state, is expected to attend party meetings with Santhosh and National Vice President Radha Mohan Singh, who is also the UP official. Prior to Santhosh’s arrival, the BJP also announced that members of the office would lead the various wings of the party and declared the party’s media, computer and social panels. Former Congress heavyweight Jitin Prasada, who arrived in Lucknow to meet with party officials and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, may also be among the leaders expected to meet with BL Santhosh and Radha Mohan Singh.

