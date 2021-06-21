Ron DeSantis beats Donald Trump in 2024 presidential approval straw poll





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis edged out former President Trump in a presidential poll held over the weekend at the annual Western Conservative Summit in Denver.

Mr DeSantis received 74.12% support in response to a poll asking conference attendees to vote for all the candidates you approve for president in 2024, followed by Mr Trump, who collected 71.43% support, according to results released Saturday.

The survey of 371 respondents released at the end of the two-day summit offered an unscientific but intriguing glimpse into how conservative voters are leaning well ahead of the 2024 presidential race.

In third place behind the two Florida Republicans, Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, received 42.86% of support, followed by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with 39.35% and Senator Tim Scott, Republican of South Carolina, with 35.58%.

Other GOP figures receiving descending support were South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem; Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas; Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky; Donald Trump Jr.; former Vice President Mike Pence; Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri; Representative Dan Crenshaw of Texas; and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

Bringing up the rear were the Democrats, who all fell below 3% support but the leaders were former First Lady Michelle Obama and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who each took 2.96%.

President Biden trailed behind them with 2.43% support, ahead of Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 2.19%.

The poll also asked respondents to mark any questions you feel are important, and at the top of the list was immigration / border security, followed by electoral integrity and religious freedom.

The two-day Frontier Freedom-themed summit hosted by the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University was held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

Attendance at the right-wing rally, now in its 12th year, was capped at 500 in-person attendees due to restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

2021 Conservative Western Summit non-partisan approval poll results:

1. Ron DeSantis – 74.12% 2. Donald Trump – 71.43% 3. Ted Cruz – 42.86% 4. Mike Pompeo – 39.35% 5. Tim Scott 35.58%

30 candidates interviewed. Democrats & Republicans.

Full results: https://t.co/2a7Z5gVVwU

Centennial Institute (@CentennialCCU) June 20, 2021

