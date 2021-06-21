Boris Johnson hints NO countries will be added to greenlist this week





Prime Minister Boris Johnson poured cold water on ALL countries added to the Green List on June 28. The next government review of which countries are allowed UK holidaymakers to go without quarantine takes place this week. And an update is expected on June 28, the prime minister previously said. READ MORE: When is the next greenlist review and each date the government will update countries over the summer Despite this, the Prime Minister has poured cold water on the hope that nations will be added to the slim list. In a public appearance today Mr Johnson said: “It will be a tough year for travel, there will be hassles, there will be delays I’m afraid because the priority has to be to keep the country safe and stop the virus coming back. “ The current green list includes Australia, Brunei, the Falkland Islands, the Faroe Islands and Gibraltar. Iceland, Madeira and New Zealand are also on the list, along with Singapore.



There is no quarantine for Green List countries, with a negative test required before return, and a PCR test two days after return to the UK. Amber List countries require 10 days of self-isolation, negative testing before return, and two PCR tests on days 2 and 8 after landing. Canada is on the orange list, as are China, France, Germany and Greece, as well as Italy, Portugal, Japan, Russia, Spain and the United States of America. The Red List imposes 10 days of quarantine in a hotel in 1750. You should also pass negative tests before returning, as well as PCR swabs on days 2 and 8 after landing.







