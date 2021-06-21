Vietnam accepts COVID injections from China as vaccination campaign halts

HANOI – Vietnam has received half a million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China, as Hanoi strives to get the vaccines it needs to speed up its vaccination campaign.

The vaccines, developed by the Beijing Biologics Institute, a company that operates under the umbrella of state-owned Sinopharm, arrived Sunday afternoon at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. The Vietnamese Central Committee for External Relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health have coordinated with the Chinese Embassy to organize an event at the airport to mark the arrival of the vaccines. The news was reported by local media.

The Health Ministry said Chinese vaccines will be given to a limited number of people, including Chinese nationals living in the country, Vietnamese who intend to work or study in China, and residents who must. use the Chinese vaccine, especially near the border with China. .

The arrival of Chinese vaccines comes as China seeks to make itself known in the region through “vaccine diplomacy”. Another batch of Sinopharm vaccines arrived in Bangkok on Sunday, according to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency.

Hanoi’s import of vaccines follows emergency approval of the Sinopharm vaccine by local authorities on June 3, which allowed Vietnam to bring them into the country through the COVAX facility, a global sharing program. vaccine supported by the World Health Organization. The approval of the Sinopharm vaccine followed vaccine approvals from AstraZeneca, Russian Sputnik V and Pfizer / BioNTech.

The COVID-19 produced by Sinopharm, China, arrived at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi on June 20. © VNA

The 500,000 doses are a gift from China. Vietnam struggles to find enough vaccines despite launching a public fund earlier this month to help pay for 150 million doses of COVID-19 for 75 million people, worth $ 1.1 billion dollars by the end of the year.

Faced with multiple epidemics in factories in the northern provinces of Bac Giang and Bac Ninh, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh set up the vaccine fund, aiming to vaccinate 75% of the population in Vietnam to achieve collective immunity . Then on Friday, Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long changed the target saying they would try to achieve herd immunity, with at least 70% of the population by the end of the year or early. next year.

Vietnam reported 134 new cases on Monday, including 96 cases in HCMC, 21 cases in Bac Giang and 7 cases in Bac Ninh.

Vietnam became the latest member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to accept Chinese-made COVID vaccines on Sunday. Vietnam has so far avoided sourcing vaccines from China as it could create domestic political backlash, given the country’s maritime dispute with Beijing in the South China Sea.

As Vietnam battles an increase in coronavirus infections, multinational companies from South Korea, Japan and Taiwan operating in Vietnam, including Samsung Electronics, Toyota and Foxconn, have donated to the vaccine fund. However, progress in the vaccination campaign has been slow.

As of Sunday, 2,422,643 doses had been administered in Vietnam, on a population of approximately 100 million inhabitants. Vietnam lags behind its neighbors who profited from Chinese fire, including Cambodia and Laos.

Vietnam has so far relied mainly on AstraZeneca vaccines. Hanoi has obtained 2.4 million doses of COVAX, 405,600 doses of AstraZeneca via the Vietnamese vaccine and about 1 million doses donated by the Japanese government.

Vietnam is also working on nationally developed coronavirus vaccine candidates. Nanocovax, developed by startup Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology in collaboration with Vietnam Military Medical University, began the latest clinical trials earlier this month. They hope to bring a vaccine to the market by the end of the year.

Hanoi did not say whether additional vaccines from China would be needed to vaccinate people other than those who deal directly with the country.

“The global shortage of vaccines from the West has created the conditions for Vietnam to accept this vaccine donation from China and be more open to reviewing vaccines from China,” Ha Hoang Hop said, Visiting Principal Fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, a Singapore-based Think Tank.

Beijing’s COVID vaccine donation is the result of the online conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of Vietnam, in early February just after the conclusion of the Communist Party of Vietnam National Congress, Hop said.

Additional reporting by Kim Dung Tong in Ho Chi Minh City.