Imran Khan’s government pushes poll reforms that will undermine Pakistan’s electoral commission





Arguably the most controversial electoral reform package in Pakistan’s history is halfway through the parliamentary cycle to become law. The 2020 Elections (Amendment) Bill, comprising 49 amendments to the 2017 Elections Act, was introduced to the National Assembly of Pakistan on October 16, 2020.

The bill was submitted to the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on June 8, when only eight of the 21 members were present. The bill was presented to the National Assembly on June 10 and was adopted the same day without debate. It was the day the National Assembly passed 20 more bills as the opposition withdrew after unsuccessfully trying to get a debate.

Another bill, the Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, which was originally enacted as an ordinance on May 8 and covered two very important electoral reforms such as the introduction of electronic voting machines and the possibility for overseas Pakistanis to vote from their country of residence was also adopted on the same day without any debate.

Both bills are now before the nation’s Senate where they can either go to a standing committee and then be considered by the Senate as a whole, or the rules can be suspended and the Senate can consider them directly. Although the Pakistani opposition parties constitute a majority in the Senate, the defeat of bills in the Senate is not a given.

Even if the bills are defeated in the Senate, the ruling coalition will most likely present both bills to the joint session of the parliament of the country where the ruling coalition has a numerical advantage over the opposition and, therefore, it there is a better chance of adoption. electoral reform bills in joint session.

Lack of consensus

Although these laws can technically be passed by the Pakistani parliament by majority vote, they are not ordinary pieces of legislation, and the lack of consensus between the opposition and the ruling party can seriously, if not seriously, undermine the implementation of reforms and the smooth conduct of the country’s next general elections.

The very logic of electoral reforms, as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly reiterated, is that all political parties should have confidence in the electoral process and accept the results of the country’s upcoming elections. How to create this confidence and ensure the acceptance of the result of the next elections if there is such a gap between the Treasury banks and the opposition?

Out of a total of 50 proposed amendments to Pakistan’s 2017 Elections Law, many are controversial on more than one level. There has been virtually no serious consultation with the opposition on these reforms, and the opposition, including the main political parties Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan Peoples Party, have openly rejected the bills, especially the two key proposals regarding VPDs and overseas Pakistani voting.

If Imran Khan’s government does not go the extra mile to involve the opposition in building consensus on electoral reforms, even at this late stage, the remaining two years of the federal government could be largely spent. to the management of a controversy over the very controversial electoral laws. Controversy can escalate to the point where the conduct of the election itself can be compromised, let alone reaching an agreement on the outcome.

The second and possibly the most serious controversy arises from the very serious objections and concerns expressed by the Pakistan Election Commission on at least some of the proposed reforms. The seriousness of the differences between Imran Khan’s government and Pakistan’s Election Commission can be measured by the fact that the electoral body made its concerns public through a candid press release on June 15.

It is true that only the Pakistani parliament has the prerogative to legislate and that other state organs must follow and implement the framed laws and policies, but what makes these differences more serious is opinion. Pakistan Election Commission that many of the proposed reforms conflict. with the Constitution.

Pakistan’s Election Commission also believes that some of the proposed laws, if passed, will dilute its powers, which is also a violation of the country’s Constitution. If these differences, especially with the Pakistan Election Commission, persist, there is a good chance that the case will end up in court. In this case, if the assertion of the Pakistan Election Commission is accepted, even laws passed and found to be unconstitutional can be declared void.

The Imran Khan government’s electoral reform package is not entirely controversial. Several proposed amendments aim to strengthen the protection of the rights of women, minorities and transgender people. Several other provisions of the bill further enhance the transparency of documents such as legislative statements on assets and liabilities. In all likelihood, such arrangements would have received bipartisan support if the bitterness of political relations had not ruled out this possibility.

Way forward

Four key areas of reform are extremely controversial and there is an urgent need for dialogue on them: the multi-million dollar EVM project, the allegedly insecure voting system for overseas Pakistanis and the indirect dilution of the authority of the Election Commission of Pakistan to prepare the electoral rolls. transferring some of its constitutionally mandated functions to the National Database and Registration Authority and demarcating constituencies based on the number of voters rather than the total population. These are some of the main areas of divergence between the ruling party and the opposition on the one hand and between the government and the Election Commission of Pakistan on the other.

Pakistan’s ruling party may have reason to be uncomfortable with the Pakistan Election Commission, but this important constitutional body cannot be dismissed. Pakistan’s chief electoral commissioner and two members of the Election Commission are here to stay until after the country’s 2023 general election.

Imran Khan’s government must make peace with and engage with the Pakistan Election Commission, making a genuine effort to address its concerns. The only way out of the deadlock with the opposition is an open-hearted government initiative to engage with them and have the opposition reciprocate before the bills are passed. In a democracy, the dialogue must never end.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

