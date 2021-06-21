Donald Trump: the former and future president?





You probably heard a few weeks ago that Donald Trump told confidants that he expected to be reinstated as president in August. I have no way of knowing if this story is accurate, nor has New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman, who reported it, but we do know that Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, bragged about have evidence of electoral fraud that will force the Supreme Court to unanimously overturn the Nov. 3 election and return Trump to power within six weeks.

It is arguably far-fetched, but it raises the fascinating theoretical question of what would happen if a presidential election were indeed stolen. What would be the recourse? Or should the nation just accept its illegitimate ruler like they do in corrupt Third World countries?

Note that this is only hypothetical, so Facebook and Twitter and any other Big Tech tyrants have no reason to censor or remove this line of inquiry. This is what educators encouraged in their students: critical thinking, examining a problem in all its aspects and without preconditions in order to form a judgment.

But critical thinking is rare in 21st century America. Instead, we have either orthodoxy or heresy. Of course, the New York Times can write whatever it wants in terms of fantastic stories about the Nov. 3 election, because it writes stories that ridicule Trump and his allegations of voter fraud. But for those of us who respond to The Times or other left-wing media, the same rules don’t apply.

Last week, for example, I reprinted a story from RealClearInvestigations reporter Paul Sperry on my own website on evidence of electoral fraud in Georgia. When I posted it on Facebook with a comment praising Sperry’s work as clear proof of the importance of a forensic election audit, the post was closed. I was told that “goes against [Facebook’s] community standards ”, without further explanation.

Apparently asking questions about the elections goes against Facebook’s standards, suggesting that Facebook’s standards have more in common with the Chinese Communist Party than with the US Constitution. Asking questions – about anything and everything – is what journalists are paid for and what informed citizens should do. You don’t take anything the government tells you at face value. You test it, you probe it, you prove it.

So first of all, let me say that my expectation is that whatever happens, no matter what is proven about voter fraud, Donald Trump is unlikely to be reinstated as president in August. Yes, there are a few cases in state courts where election results were overturned and the losing candidate was elevated to office after fraud was proven. Most notably, in 1998, the outgoing mayor of Miami, Joe Carollo, lost in a second round, which led his opponent to overthrow him. Hundreds of postal ballots were found to be fraudulent, however, and an appeals court overturned the election and reinstated Carollo as mayor.

This is what Lindell – and perhaps Trump – hope will happen in August, but the main factor weighing against such an outcome is the US Constitution, which is silent on voter fraud but sets fairly strict guidelines on how and when a president can be removed from office. None of these guidelines, however, appear to apply to the present hypothetical case. Assuming that electoral fraud has never been proven in court, and to a degree sufficient to reverse the results of the Electoral College, there is simply no provision in the Constitution that would unambiguously resolve the situation.

So, with your critical thinking hat on, imagine how you would approach the – hypothetical only – problem of what to do if it became apparent that the incumbent president was not duly elected. Let’s say evidence has surfaced that China tampered with the election in order to oust Trump. What does the Supreme Court do?

Could the tribunal rely on a process argument to avoid making a decision? Would the court fall back on “lack of standing” or “not applicable” or “too late”? Remember, the assumption is that a foreign power has interfered in a US presidential election. Does anyone really think our High Court justices would turn their heads and ignore the evidence that Joe Biden was elected not by the American people but by the Chinese Communist Party? I do not. So in this extreme case, the court would have to do something that the courts don’t like to do – make it up as they go.

You see, the Constitution only allows a President to be removed by Congress by impeachment or by the Vice President and Cabinet invoking the 25th Amendment to declare the President “incapable of discharging the powers and duties of his function “. But if the court was convinced that the president had won office as a result of fraud, and especially a foreign conspiracy, could it simply wait for the political impeachment process to resolve the issue? It seems unlikely to me, especially in the hyper-partisan environment we live in today. Democrats in Congress would likely rally to their corrupt president rather than sacrifice their progressive agenda. The Vice-President herself would be subject to the same questions of illegitimacy as the President, and therefore would not be considered fit to serve either.

It would therefore be up to the justices of the Supreme Court to fix the problem, rather than ignore it, as much as they would like. I suppose they would adapt as closely as possible to the stated intention of the Constitution and to existing case law. In my opinion, this means that they would honor the mandated order of succession for the presidency: if Biden and Harris were removed from their positions, the presidency would go not to Donald Trump, but to Nancy Pelosi, who as president of the Chamber, is the second in line with the presidency. Trump may have been cheated of office, but the Constitution provides no remedy for this, unless the Electoral College or Congress rejects the fraudulent results before the nomination, a remedy which is indeed “questionable” and “Too late” in this example.

But that doesn’t mean Trump can never return to the White House. He also does not necessarily have to wait for the 2024 election. If Pelosi were to be appointed president, it is presumed that she would remain in an interim role until a new president is elected or she is replaced as president. president. This is because the presidential succession law refers to officers beyond the vice president “acting as president” rather than “becoming” president.

This would essentially turn the 2022 elections into parliamentary elections to determine the next president. If Democrats won the House in 2022, Pelosi could complete her tenure as president, but if Republicans win, the new GOP chairman would likely be sworn in as the new interim president.

This raises the fascinating possibility that Republicans will run in the 2022 parliamentary election promising that if the GOP takes over the chamber, the party will appoint Donald Trump as president. This could happen even if Trump does not run for a House seat himself, as there is no constitutional requirement that the speaker be a member of the House.

So maybe Trump won’t be president in August 2021, but he might be in January 2023. All of this, of course, is highly speculative at this point, just an exercise in critical thinking. No need for Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and the Big Tech Gestapo to worry – yet. But that won’t stop them from imposing their “community standards” on me and millions of others. As it turns out, asking questions is dangerous, because sometimes you get answers. We can’t have this now, can we?

Frank Miele, retired editor of the Daily Inter Lake in Kalispell Mont., Is a columnist for RealClearPolitics. His new book “How We Got Here: The Left’s Assault on the Constitution” is available on his Amazon author page. Visit him on HeartlandDiaryUSA.com to read his daily reviews or follow him on Facebook @HeartlandDiaryUSA or on Twitter or Talk @HeartlandDiary.

