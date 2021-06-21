



Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo or affectionately known as Jokowi, delivered his congratulations to the man who celebrated his 60th birthday today. To all the individuals who gave him words, Jokowi say thank you. “Thank you for all the attention and prayers for me and my family today,” wrote Jokowi as quoted from the akun Instagram account @jokowi, Monday (6/21/2021). Jokowi admits he has a habit of not celebrating birthdays in groups. According to him, like in previous years, during the moment of celebration, Jokowi celebrated it himself. “Especially now, at a time when this country needs all of our hard work to come out of the pandemic together,” Jokowi said. He hoped that by staying healthy and following health protocols, all Indonesians could be safe from the threat of the corona virus. “Stay healthy, obey protocol health, may we all always receive the protection of Allah the Almighty, ”Jokowi stressed. Had changed its name Jokowi himself was born on June 21, 1961 in Brayat Minulya Hospital, Jalan Setiabudi No.106, Manahan, Banjarsari, Surakarta City, Central Java. That day, a woman named Sudjiatmmi gave birth to her first child in the hospital. At that time the boy was called Mulyono. However, he eventually changed his name to Joko Widodo. Joko means man and Widodo means safe or secure. Citing a book called Jokowi Towards Light written by Alberthiene Endah, his parents changed Mulyono’s name to Joko Widodo because he was often ill. According to Javanese belief, a small child who is often ill should change his name. “I didn’t have this name for a long time because my parents immediately came up with a new name when I was sick several times. I can’t believe it, I grew up healthy. It’s a mystery “he said in the book, which launched on December 13, 2018. Watch the featured video below:

