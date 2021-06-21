Indonesian hospitals urged to prioritize patients with comorbidities





We do everything we can to minimize the number of patients who fail to get hospital rooms Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has called on hospitals across the country to prioritize the treatment of COVID-19 patients with comorbidities whose condition is deteriorating. Patients who do not have comorbidities are advised to self-isolate or seek treatment in centralized isolation centers, he said at an online press conference on Monday. People in isolation should be admitted to a hospital if they have comorbidities and their condition worsens, which would in part result in oxygen saturation levels below 95% and shortness of breath, he informed. Prioritizing these patients aims to protect people with mild syndromes from exposure to high concentrations of coronavirus in hospitals, he said. The policy would also ease the burden on hospitals, he said, adding that the health ministry would coordinate closely with the military and police to select those in need of hospitalization. “We are doing everything we can to minimize the number of patients who fail to get hospital rooms,” Sadikin said. In addition to describing his ministry’s efforts to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, Sadikin also highlighted guidance from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). He said Widodo has set a goal of increasing Indonesia’s daily immunization rate to one million doses. At present, the daily vaccination rate in Indonesia has reached 716,000 doses, he informed. “We are convinced that our daily vaccination rate will reach one million doses in early July,” said the minister. The COVID-19 epidemic initially hit the Chinese city of Wuhan in 2019 and then spread across the world, including to countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The Indonesian government announced the country’s first confirmed cases on March 2, 2020. Since then, central and regional governments have worked tirelessly to flatten the coronavirus curve in Indonesia by enforcing healthcare protocols and social restrictions. As part of efforts to win the fight against COVID-19, the Indonesian government rolled out a nationwide vaccination program on January 13, 2021. On Sunday, Indonesia got 10 million doses of Sinovac bulk vaccine to produce vaccines. As of June 20, 2021, Indonesia had received 104,728,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 94.5 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, 8.228 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and two million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine. Indonesia’s health ministry said it will take around 15 months to vaccinate the 181.5 million beneficiaries targeted by the program. Like last year, the government had banned home travel, or “mudik”, ahead of this year’s Eid al-Fitr holiday season to break the chain of spread of COVID-19, which has weakened the purchasing power of families across Indonesia. Related News: COVID-19 Raises Risk of Death in Co-morbid Children: Study

