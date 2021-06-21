Prime Minister Modi’s historic decision to inoculate all over 18s in 135 crore country: Amit Shah

Urging everyone to get vaccinated, Union Home Minister and Gandhinagar Constituency Lok Sabha MP Amit Shah said it was an important decision to vaccinate for free anyone who had more. 18-year-old in a country as populous as India and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for that.

Shah, who was on a one-day visit to Gujarat on Monday, visited three vaccination centers, inaugurated two bridges on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway and two facilities at Kalol APMC in Ahmedabad city and Gandhinagar district.

Speaking at a vaccination center in the Bodakdev area of ​​Ahmedabad, Shah told the media: Vaccinating for free everyone over 18 in a country with a population of 135 crore is a historic decision … because of this Modiji’s decision, India leads vaccinations. for 10 lakh across the world and very quickly we will reach the goal of vaccinating almost all. The central government has drawn up a plan to speed up vaccination in July and August.

Calling on all citizens to get vaccinated, Shah urged those who received the first dose to take the second dose as per government guidelines without being lazy. It is only after two doses that we can consider ourselves protected from corona, Shah said.

Shah also met with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Chief Deputy Minister Nitin Patel, Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel, Ghatlodia MP Bhupendra Patel and some BJP party leaders at Gandhinagar Circuit House.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Shah said he had visited four of the seven Assembly constituencies within Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency to see the vaccination centers and to devote some health work to them. development.

Shah said the government of Gujarat has carried out the vaccination campaign in around 5,000 centers across the state and that as of Sunday, around 2.20 million people have been vaccinated. Shah said that with 2,500 new vaccination centers the campaign would gain momentum.

Shah also referred to the planning of the central government and state governments to build six overflights on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway where traffic has increased over the years. He said that on the six bridges, work on four has been completed and two of them built at a cost of Rs 44 crore were dedicated to the public on Monday.

Shah also said he had inaugurated a railway bridge at Kalol in Pansar, built at a cost of Rs 38 crore, as well as an administration building and a facility for farmers to dine at Kalol APMC.

Speaking to the media, Shah said a meeting was held in the presence of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Minister of Revenue and MP Bhupendra Patel on the redevelopment of 122 housing settlements built by the Gujarat Housing Council.

Shah said: In my constituency there are 122 settlements. There are some practical difficulties for its redevelopment. And for that, a meeting was held … The government of Gujarat will take measures to remove administrative barriers. Good development has taken place in the redevelopment of these 122 settlements which are 25 years old and (as a result) 19,000 families are starting to live in a new house and a better atmosphere.

The Union Minister of the Interior, accompanied by Rupani and Nitin Patel, also inaugurated on Monday a new office building of the APMC Kalol, built at a cost of Rs 2 crore. While there, instead of taking the stage, Shah and Rupani walked up to the audience and met them personally, while Nitin Patel took the stage and announced that the public event was canceled as per Covid guidelines.

I believe this new building will help serve the interests of farmers in this region. We are not moving forward with the event on stage to ensure compliance with Covid guidelines, Patel said.

Upon exiting the APMC campus, Shah stopped his vehicle to pose for a photo with five-year-old Dvij Patel, grandson of Kalol APMC president Navin Patel.

Shah also met the Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat.