Turkey pushes for role in Afghanistan after US withdrawal | Voice of America





ISTANBUL – Turkey seeks to play a vital role in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US forces by offering to provide security at Kabul International Airport. But Ankara faces formidable obstacles.

FILE – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks at a joint press conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias at the Foreign Ministry in Athens, Greece, May 31, 2021. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the operation and security of the Afghan airport in Kabul is essential not only for the country, but also for the survival of all diplomatic missions, including Turkey. Cavusoglu made the comments on Sunday at an international meeting in the Turkish resort town of Antalya. At the Antalya meeting, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said he supported Turkey’s offer to provide security at Kabul airport. We welcome it and we will support it. We believe this will be essential for Turkey’s and NATO’s pursuit, as well as for the international community’s support for Afghanistan, he said. But Atmar downplayed any Pakistan military role in the Turkish mission. Last week Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking at the NATO summit said Hungarian and Pakistani forces would help Turkey keep Kabul airport safe.

FILE – US President Joe Biden (right) chats with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of a NATO summit plenary session at NATO headquarters in Brussels on June 14, 2021 (Photo d ‘Olivier Matthys / Pool / AFP) The Taliban have said they oppose any foreign forces remaining in Afghanistan, but Ankara believes they can overcome such opposition. While the Turkish military is part of US-led NATO operations in Afghanistan, it has avoided armed confrontation. Hikmet Cetin, who served as NATO’s senior civilian representative in Afghanistan, said Turkey has managed to maintain good relations with all parties to the conflict. When I was there of course I [talked]sometimes with the younger generation of the Taliban. They respect Turkey very much because the relationship between Turkey and Afghanistan began in the 1920s. But [the]The Taliban, they disagreed with Turkey being part of the foreign military forces, part of NATO, he said. Turkey expects its close allies, Pakistan and Qatar, to use their influence over the Taliban to soften their opposition to the proposed Turkish role.

FILE – Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 7, 2021. Pakistani Foreign Minister Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday that Erdogan had invited Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for talks on Afghanistan. Qureshi warned that the Afghan peace process was at a critical stage. The Taliban are stepping up military operations across the country as US forces withdraw, a process expected to be completed by September 11. Turkish officials are in talks with Washington for financial and logistical support. As Turkey’s relations with its many Western allies are strained and in need of repair, the country’s airport initiative could provide crucial common ground, said Huseyin Bagci, head of the Institute for Foreign Policy. in Ankara. It’s very risky, but nothing can be better for US-Turkish relations to put Turkish troops at Kabul airport. The key issue is [the]The Taliban, but they can make a deal, he said. Analysts warn that with formidable obstacles still in the way of Turkey’s plans for the Kabul airport mission, time is running out before the 9/11 deadline for the US withdrawal.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos