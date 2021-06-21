China, Tanzania pledge to deepen Belt and Road cooperation





Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China is ready to cooperate with Tanzania under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and expand cooperation in areas such as agriculture, transport, telecommunications, tourism and energy. In a phone conversation with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Xi said relations between the two countries face historic opportunities, adding that Beijing will encourage and support more Chinese companies to invest in the African country. . Hassan said Tanzania is willing to actively promote cooperation with China under the BRI, implement the results of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and promote greater development of Sino-African relations. Photo taken on April 9, 2020 shows the port of Dar es Salaam undergoing upgrades from berths 1 to 7 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The modernization works are being undertaken by China Harbor Engineering Company. / Xinhua Photo taken on April 9, 2020 shows the port of Dar es Salaam undergoing upgrades from berths 1 to 7 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The modernization works are being undertaken by China Harbor Engineering Company. / Xinhua Proposed by Xi in 2013, the BRI comprises the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, and aims to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along and beyond the ancient Silk Road routes. Xi highlighted the friendship between China and Tanzania over the past decades, noting that Tanzania was the first African country he visited after becoming Chinese president in 2013. China is willing to strengthen mutual political trust with Tanzania and jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, he said. Hassan expressed his congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), praising China’s remarkable achievements under the leadership of the CCP. Tanzania cherishes its friendship with China and appreciates China’s support and assistance over a long period, she said. Hassan stressed that Tanzania firmly adheres to the one-China policy and supports China’s position on issues concerning its core interests, including issues related to Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang.

