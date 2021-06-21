Indonesia and Canada launch economic partnership negotiations





JAKARTA – Indonesia and Canada will begin negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, the two countries said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian nation steps up economic diplomacy under President Joko Widodo. In a joint statement, they agreed to open talks covering areas such as “market access, rules to facilitate trade and investment, and cooperation, taking into account individual and political sensitivities. different levels of development “. The first round will be held “at the first opportunity”, they added. Canada was Indonesia’s 19th largest trading partner in 2019, according to World Bank data, with $ 2.6 billion in trade between the two countries. Indonesia’s Ministry of Commerce said Monday’s decision represented “a strategic effort to open up opportunities for greater penetration of Indonesian products into North America, given that Indonesia currently only has one trade agreement. in the Americas ”, with Chile. Meanwhile, Canada was the 15th investor in Indonesia in 2020, contributing $ 175.3 million in 255 projects. The deal comes as Widodo pushes for stronger economic ties with Indonesia. The president called on the country’s ambassadors to actively promote such relations. The agreement with Chile was concluded in 2017, while in 2019 Indonesia concluded full EPAs with Australia and South Korea. “This step follows President Joko Widodo’s directive that Indonesia actively enter into international trade negotiations with potential trading partners,” said Muhammad Lutfi, the country’s trade minister. He said Jakarta is keen to “open up new market opportunities, especially to create export opportunities in the midst of a pandemic.” Ministry of Commerce officials told local media earlier this year that Indonesia will seek to finalize negotiations and reviews of 11 international trade agreements by the end of 2021. This includes the high-profile comprehensive EPA with the European Union, on which the parties have been unable to conclude negotiations despite five years of talks. Palm oil has been a huge sticking point, with tensions simmering in the background since the EU decided in 2018 to phase out the use of palm oil-based biofuels for reasons for deforestation. The coronavirus pandemic has also hampered progress, with the latest round of negotiations taking place in December 2019.







