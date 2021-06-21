Politics
Boris Johnson, an expert who got into politics, according to Cummings | Dominique cummings
Downing Street under Boris Johnson is a branch of the entertainment industry and nothing will be done in terms of serious political guidance until he leaves, Dominic Cummings said in his latest outburst against his former boss.
In a question-and-answer session with paying subscribers to his Substack newsletterJohnson’s former chief adviser described the PM as an expert who has stumbled into politics and acts like that 99% of the time.
Testifying to MPs last month, Cummings criticized Johnson as being totally unfit to be prime minister, describing him as media obsessed and like a shopping cart smashing across the aisle.
On Monday, responding to a question about the potential cybersecurity threat to the UK if another country develops human-level artificial general intelligence, or AGI, Cummings wrote that it would be huge, potentially giving those with AGI the power to subdue everyone and destroy us all. .
Cummings said if he had stayed at No 10 he was fired in November he would have ordered a focus on the threat but that would not happen under Johnson.
Nothing like this now will be seriously worked out in no10. no10 is just a branch of the entertainment industry and will remain so until BJ is gone, at the earliest, he wrote.
The most valuable commodity in gvt is concentration and the PM literally believes that concentration is a threat to his freedom to do whatever he wants today which is why you see the opposite of concentration now and the will do until he goes away
Earlier in the long thread, Cummings was asked if he viewed Johnson more as a hedgehog or a fox, a reference to a famous essay by Isaiah Berlin that categorizes people between those with a central idea and those with a broader vision.
He replied: Neither one nor the other, he is an expert who has fallen into politics and acts like that 99% of the time but 1% no and that is why 1% of the experts misunderstand him / underestimate him.
Among a series of responses spanning everything from his admiration for 19th-century German statesman Otto von Bismarck to lessons from the 2016 Vote Leave campaign, Cummings also spoke about what he learned from the proximity of the power.
He wrote: When you look at the peak of power you feel like this is broadcast everyone will sell everything and head to the bunker in the hills.
It is impossible to describe how horrible decision making is at the height of power and how few people watching it have any idea how serious it is or how to do it better, it is usually the blind who lead the way. blind with a few non-blind people desperately digging their fingers into the dikes and shaking their heads
Cummings found the time to further insult Matt Hancock, having claimed during his testimony to MPs that the Health Secretary lied to his colleagues amid the Covid pandemic, later posting screenshots of a post in which Johnson called Hancock totally desperate.
Asked by a reader about certain statements Hancock made about Covid, and if these revealed a particular philosophical approach in government, Cummings said: Hancock talks nonsense all the time, I wouldn’t infer that there is has complex moral reasoning going on!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]