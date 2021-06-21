Boris Johnson, an expert who got into politics, according to Cummings | Dominique cummings

Downing Street under Boris Johnson is a branch of the entertainment industry and nothing will be done in terms of serious political guidance until he leaves, Dominic Cummings said in his latest outburst against his former boss.

In a question-and-answer session with paying subscribers to his Substack newsletterJohnson’s former chief adviser described the PM as an expert who has stumbled into politics and acts like that 99% of the time.

Testifying to MPs last month, Cummings criticized Johnson as being totally unfit to be prime minister, describing him as media obsessed and like a shopping cart smashing across the aisle.

On Monday, responding to a question about the potential cybersecurity threat to the UK if another country develops human-level artificial general intelligence, or AGI, Cummings wrote that it would be huge, potentially giving those with AGI the power to subdue everyone and destroy us all. .

Cummings said if he had stayed at No 10 he was fired in November he would have ordered a focus on the threat but that would not happen under Johnson.

Nothing like this now will be seriously worked out in no10. no10 is just a branch of the entertainment industry and will remain so until BJ is gone, at the earliest, he wrote.

The most valuable commodity in gvt is concentration and the PM literally believes that concentration is a threat to his freedom to do whatever he wants today which is why you see the opposite of concentration now and the will do until he goes away

Earlier in the long thread, Cummings was asked if he viewed Johnson more as a hedgehog or a fox, a reference to a famous essay by Isaiah Berlin that categorizes people between those with a central idea and those with a broader vision.

He replied: Neither one nor the other, he is an expert who has fallen into politics and acts like that 99% of the time but 1% no and that is why 1% of the experts misunderstand him / underestimate him.

Among a series of responses spanning everything from his admiration for 19th-century German statesman Otto von Bismarck to lessons from the 2016 Vote Leave campaign, Cummings also spoke about what he learned from the proximity of the power.

He wrote: When you look at the peak of power you feel like this is broadcast everyone will sell everything and head to the bunker in the hills.

It is impossible to describe how horrible decision making is at the height of power and how few people watching it have any idea how serious it is or how to do it better, it is usually the blind who lead the way. blind with a few non-blind people desperately digging their fingers into the dikes and shaking their heads

Cummings found the time to further insult Matt Hancock, having claimed during his testimony to MPs that the Health Secretary lied to his colleagues amid the Covid pandemic, later posting screenshots of a post in which Johnson called Hancock totally desperate.

Asked by a reader about certain statements Hancock made about Covid, and if these revealed a particular philosophical approach in government, Cummings said: Hancock talks nonsense all the time, I wouldn’t infer that there is has complex moral reasoning going on!