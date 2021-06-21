Biden pits Russia against China





At their meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, last week, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin once again agreed to exchange ambassadors, continue arms cuts and avoid war. nuclear, but they continue to argue over cyberattacks and human rights issues. Since Biden took office, he has had only one informal phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping (), but he rushed to hold a summit meeting with Putin right after the G7 meeting. Bidens’ reasons for these decisions invite speculation. Russia was once a member of the industrialized countries of the G8, but its membership was revoked after it held a referendum on Crimean independence in 2014. Biden choosing this moment for a summit seems to be a message to Putin that the West could be ready to allow Russia to return to the G8. During his US presidential campaign last year, Biden wrote an article outlining his ideas on foreign policy. He viewed Russia as a military threat and as a rival or adversary of the United States, while he viewed China as a threat in terms of trade and values, seeing it as a competitor of the United States. Since military conquest is a zero-sum game, a trade war can be a non-zero-sum game, and a values ​​contest can end in mutual respect, it is generally accepted that Biden sees Russia as the biggest problem strategically. . Bidens’ desire to reconcile with Russia could stem from the fact that China is the first country to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. China continued its economic and military expansionism, which led to a rise in anti-Chinese sentiment in the United States and in the international community. Although the Indo-Pacific strategy was former US President Donald Trump’s attempt to contain China, the desired results have been difficult to achieve due to India’s insistence on a non-alliance policy. Although Biden advocated for an alliance of democratic nations before he took office, he must have turned his attention to Russia because not all countries were interested in opposing China. In the short term, the United States is likely to struggle to meet the diplomatic goal of working with Russia to offset China. In the 1970s, the United States used a strategy of working with China to contain the Soviet Union. The United States had the opportunity to intervene after the clash between China and the Soviet Union over Zhenbao Island (), known as Damansky Island in Russia, in March 1969 However, there is currently no obvious conflict between Russia and China. The United States is also expected to have difficulty because for some NATO members in Eastern Europe, neighboring Russia is the main threat, while distant China is a potential partner. Hungary, for example, is of this opinion. In the long run, however, Russia, which has always placed Europe above Asia in terms of national development, is unlikely to miss this opportunity to play both sides against the middle. Even if Russia doesn’t start treating China as an enemy, it will likely reduce the mutual dependence they have had over the past few years, and it will certainly have an effect on Xis’ diplomatic plans. Yang Chung-hsin is a civil servant.

Translated by Perry Svensson

