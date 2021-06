What can we expect to see and hear when Donald Trump comes to Northeast Ohio this week? This week at CLE

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Former President Donald Trump will return to Ohio on Saturday to hold his first campaign-style rally of the 2022 election cycle.

Trump plans to thank Ohio backers for their support last year, promote his America First political agenda, and bolster his former aide Max Millers’ main challenge for Rocky River GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez. Well, talk about what to expect this week in the CLE.

Listen online here.

Editor-in-chief Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with Leila Atassi, Jane Kahoun and me.

You’ve sent Chris plenty of thoughts and suggestions on our newsroom text account, where he shares our thoughts on cleveland.com. You can register for free by sending an SMS to 216-868-4802.

Here are the questions you answered today:

Does Donald Trump still have the political mojo to torpedo the career of popular northeastern Ohio congressman Anthony Gonzalez as former president travels to northeastern Ohio for a rally this week ?

Why does it look like the Indians, Browns and Cavs will dominate Cuyahoga County casino and racinos when it comes to sports betting in Ohio?

What’s the time bomb for Ohio city budgets now that there is no longer a state of coronavirus emergency?

Why did the Republicans in the Ohio Senate wipe out $ 1.3 million from their proposed budget, which would have allowed contractors to remove lead from homes would not negligently exacerbate the problems?

What did HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge have to say about homeownership when she returned to northeast Ohio the day before June 10?

Federal prosecutors have had their day in court to oppose the early release of mafia agent Kevin McTaggart from prison. What did they say?

What is the design of a memorial to the victims of Anthony Sowell that has been approved by the Cleveland Planning Commission?

What the Republican candidate for Cuyahoga County executive had to say about incumbent Armond Budishs’ decision to unilaterally allocate $ 4.3 million to teaching hospitals without soliciting proposals, consult with county council or even explain his actions when the price went public?

Want more? You can find all of our past episodes here.

We have an Apple podcast channel exclusively for this podcast. Subscribe here.

Do you get your podcasts on Spotify. Find us here.

If you’re using Stitcher, we’ve got you covered.

RadioPublic is another popular podcast vehicle, and here we are.

On Google Podcasts, we’re here.

On PodParadise, find us here.

And on PlayerFM, here we are.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos