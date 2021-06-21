Imran Khan says ‘no’ to US bases in Pakistan, refuses to condemn China against Uyghurs – 5Pillars





Imran Khan Editorial credit: Awais khan / Shutterstock.com

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he will not allow any US base or troops on Pakistani territory to launch operations against Afghanistan.

However, in an interview with American media Axios, Khan also refused to condemn China for its actions against the Uyghurs.

The interview came after CIA Director William Burns traveled to Pakistan to speak with ISI chief Faiz Hameed.

Below is a transcript of Khan’s comments on US forces in Pakistan:

Jonathan Swan (Axios): The Americans want their spies here and special forces based here in Pakistan to keep tabs on what’s going on across the border. Are you going to allow the US government to have the CIA here in Pakistan to conduct cross-border counterterrorism missions against Al Qaeda, ISIS or the Taliban?

Imran Khan: Absolutely not. We are not going to authorize any bases, any kind of action from Pakistani territory to Afghanistan. Absolutely not. Pakistan suffered 70,000 casualties, more than any other country, in joining the American war. We can no longer afford military actions from our territory. We will be partners in peace, not in conflict.

Jonathan Swan: The US military is currently discussing the possibility of carrying out air strikes to support Afghan forces against the Taliban. Would you allow the US Air Force to use your airspace for these airstrikes?

Imran Khan: We are not going to participate in any more conflicts… It was not discussed at all… Why would the Americans bomb Afghanistan after it has not worked for 20 years, why would it work in new?

Uyghurs Editorial credit: Huseyin Aldemir / Shutterstock.com

And below is a transcript of Khan’s comments on China and Uyghurs:

Jonathan Swan: Just across your border in western China, the Chinese government has imprisoned over a million Uyghur Muslims in re-education camps, the Chinese government has tortured Muslims, sterilized them by force and destroyed mosques in Xinjiang and also punished Muslims for fasting, praying and even giving Muslim names to their children. Prime Minister, why are you so outspoken about Islamophobia in Europe and the United States but totally silent on the genocide of Muslims in western China?

Imran Khan: What have been our conversations with the Chinese, according to them is not the case. Whatever problems we have with the Chinese, we talk to them behind closed doors. China has been one of our greatest friends in our most difficult times. When we were really in trouble, our economy was in trouble, China came to our rescue, so we respect what they are and whatever problems we have, we speak behind closed doors.

How come this is such a big deal in the western world? Why are the people of Kashmir ignored? It’s much more relevant to what might be going on with the Uyghurs. 100,000 Kashmiris have been killed, there are 800,000 Indian soldiers, it is an open prison in Kashmir, 9 million Kashmiris are there. Why is this not a problem? I think this is hypocrisy.

Jonathan Swan: They have been an important partner for you, China, but on some level, doesn’t it make you sick to have to shut up because of all this money they invest in Pakistan?

Imran Khan: I look around the world. What is happening in Palestine, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Afghanistan. Am I going to start talking about everything? I focus on what is happening at my border in my country. 100,000 Kashmiris dying, that worries me more.

Jonathan Swan: This is a grotesquely significant atrocity for human rights.

Imran Khan: First of all, I’m not sure about that because our conversations with the Chinese are not the picture.

Add your comments below

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos