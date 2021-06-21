John Oliver: Taiwan is worth exploring

A petition was launched last week asking the Anglo-American comedian, once banned in China for toasting Xi Jinping, to do an episode on Taiwan.

By Han Cheung / Journalist



British-American John Oliver toasted Chinese leader Xi Jinping () in 2018 and criticized China’s treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang last year. Now some people want him to do a segment on Taiwan.

More than 500 people have signed a petition launched last week asking Oliver to discuss Taiwan’s complex political situation and its international significance on his HBO show Last Week Tonight.

Jenna Cody, an American teacher educator and prolific blogger who has lived in Taiwan for 15 years, says she created the petition during a sleepless night. Codys’ blog is quick to dispel unilateral or ill-informed Western reports about the country, but she says the issue remains largely misunderstood.

Screenshot: Han Cheung, Taipei Times

For many of us who write about Taiwan, I feel like our audience is just people who care about Taiwan, Cody says. I don’t feel like I have some sort of general audience. Taiwan is entering the mainstream media, but it’s always through the Chinese prism.

Along with things like unlimited warrants and detained activists, Oliver criticized Chinese media censorship during his segment on Xi (where he also joked about comparisons to Winnie the Pooh). As expected, China responded by blocking HBO and removing Oliver from the Sina Weibo microblogging website.

Of all the late night comedy news shows I think [Oliver] is probably the best person to take care of this, says Cody. He is ready to criticize China, many of these journalists do not. It also tends to do things in depth and I think Taiwan really needs a closer look. So I got up late and thought, why not do a stunt and see if I can make something happen?

Photo: screenshot from HBOs last week tonight with John Oliver

Oliver typically spends 20-30 minutes delving into a single topic in a way that is critical, informative, and humorous.

He’s able to solve very serious problems in a way that gets people’s attention, Cody says. Her humor can take something that people don’t think about or find boring and make them realize that it’s actually very important.

There are many angles to approach the issue of Taiwan, but Cody says that in his experience, foreign understanding of Taiwan is still weak and a general overview is needed.

My grandmother once asked me why I live here since it is not a democracy, she said. So just let people know that Taiwan is in fact independent and does not want to be part of China. Many people think because Taiwan is called the ROC [Republic of China], they assume that Taiwanese think they are Chinese. It’s a lot of work on my part to undo this every time it comes up.

Cody says that when she criticizes China in Taiwan, it’s usually obvious that she is talking about the Chinese Communist Party. But in the United States, people seem to be projecting negative comments across the country, which has fueled anti-Asian sentiment across the country.

Oliver has spoken out against racism in the past. In March, he denounced former US President Donald Trump and other politicians for calling COVID-19 a Chinese virus, saying it had led to an increase in violence against people of Asian descent. And two weeks ago, he did a detailed 27-minute segment on Asian Americans to contextualize their layered history and the model minority myth in light of current events.

Looking at what he’s been up to recently, I think he would be able to handle the problem sensitively and correctly, Cody says.

Cody adds that instead of complaining about the vaccine situation, foreigners in Taiwan can improve the situation by raising more awareness among those back home.

While not perfect, it is a country worth knowing and fighting for, she says. You can do public relations stunts, you can write down your opinions, or just talk to your friends.