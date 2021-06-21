Politics
John Oliver: Taiwan is worth exploring
A petition was launched last week asking the Anglo-American comedian, once banned in China for toasting Xi Jinping, to do an episode on Taiwan.
By Han Cheung / Journalist
British-American John Oliver toasted Chinese leader Xi Jinping () in 2018 and criticized China’s treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang last year. Now some people want him to do a segment on Taiwan.
More than 500 people have signed a petition launched last week asking Oliver to discuss Taiwan’s complex political situation and its international significance on his HBO show Last Week Tonight.
Jenna Cody, an American teacher educator and prolific blogger who has lived in Taiwan for 15 years, says she created the petition during a sleepless night. Codys’ blog is quick to dispel unilateral or ill-informed Western reports about the country, but she says the issue remains largely misunderstood.
Screenshot: Han Cheung, Taipei Times
For many of us who write about Taiwan, I feel like our audience is just people who care about Taiwan, Cody says. I don’t feel like I have some sort of general audience. Taiwan is entering the mainstream media, but it’s always through the Chinese prism.
Along with things like unlimited warrants and detained activists, Oliver criticized Chinese media censorship during his segment on Xi (where he also joked about comparisons to Winnie the Pooh). As expected, China responded by blocking HBO and removing Oliver from the Sina Weibo microblogging website.
Of all the late night comedy news shows I think [Oliver] is probably the best person to take care of this, says Cody. He is ready to criticize China, many of these journalists do not. It also tends to do things in depth and I think Taiwan really needs a closer look. So I got up late and thought, why not do a stunt and see if I can make something happen?
Photo: screenshot from HBOs last week tonight with John Oliver
Oliver typically spends 20-30 minutes delving into a single topic in a way that is critical, informative, and humorous.
He’s able to solve very serious problems in a way that gets people’s attention, Cody says. Her humor can take something that people don’t think about or find boring and make them realize that it’s actually very important.
There are many angles to approach the issue of Taiwan, but Cody says that in his experience, foreign understanding of Taiwan is still weak and a general overview is needed.
My grandmother once asked me why I live here since it is not a democracy, she said. So just let people know that Taiwan is in fact independent and does not want to be part of China. Many people think because Taiwan is called the ROC [Republic of China], they assume that Taiwanese think they are Chinese. It’s a lot of work on my part to undo this every time it comes up.
Cody says that when she criticizes China in Taiwan, it’s usually obvious that she is talking about the Chinese Communist Party. But in the United States, people seem to be projecting negative comments across the country, which has fueled anti-Asian sentiment across the country.
Oliver has spoken out against racism in the past. In March, he denounced former US President Donald Trump and other politicians for calling COVID-19 a Chinese virus, saying it had led to an increase in violence against people of Asian descent. And two weeks ago, he did a detailed 27-minute segment on Asian Americans to contextualize their layered history and the model minority myth in light of current events.
Looking at what he’s been up to recently, I think he would be able to handle the problem sensitively and correctly, Cody says.
Cody adds that instead of complaining about the vaccine situation, foreigners in Taiwan can improve the situation by raising more awareness among those back home.
While not perfect, it is a country worth knowing and fighting for, she says. You can do public relations stunts, you can write down your opinions, or just talk to your friends.
Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]