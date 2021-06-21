Top 10 news: Imran Khan defends sexual violence, EU blacklists Belarusian ministers, and more, World News





After the United States imposed sanctions on several senior Belarusian officials, the European Union blacklisted the country’s Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and Transport Minister Alexei Avramenko for the hijacking. Meanwhile, Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi has said his government will not allow negotiations for the sake of negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Contributing to the ever-growing patriarchal thought process, Pakistani Prime Minister , Imran Khan, has come under fire again for statements accusing women of dressing for escalating sexual violence in the country.

Won’t allow negotiations for fun, says Raisi on Iran nuclear talks

Talks in Vienna to revive the nuclear deal have been postponed. They were adjourned on June 20.

Imran Khan accuses women wearing “little clothes” of sexual violence

In an interview with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan on HBO, which aired on June 20, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on the man unless it’s not about robots. It is common sense. . “

Don’t seek political manipulation, says China after US sends vaccine to Taiwan

The United States has sent more doses of the vaccine to Taiwan than previously promised. Amid Taiwan’s battle with the virus, the US government decided to triple vaccine doses in the country.

Stonehenge Midsummer Sunrise Live Stream Hashed Due to Covid Protocol

Several thousand users logged in to watch the live stream of the event, however, organizers cut it off around 4:52 a.m. as people reportedly attempted to enter the inner circle of the Neolithic monument to see the event.

Armenian PM wins snap elections despite defeat in Nagorno-Karabakh

His Civil Contract Party won nearly 54% of the vote, overcoming his anger at his handling of the devastating struggle for control of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh to secure a strong majority.

The Earth has a “heartbeat” and no one knows what is causing it

Scientists have found that major events such as mass extinction, where much of life on Earth became extinct, occurred around the time of this “pulse.”

EU blacklists Belarusian ministers as US imposes sanctions on officials

The EU has added 71 people, including Russian tycoon Mikhail Gutseriyev, Lukashenko’s son Dmitry and daughter-in-law Liliya to the sanctions list.

Sweden’s Stefan Lofven becomes first PM to lose no-confidence vote

The Swedish government was toppled on Monday after Stefan Lofven became the country’s first prime minister to lose a no-confidence vote, meaning he can now resign or call an early election.

Germany arrests Russian scientist on charges of espionage for Moscow

The suspect, identified as Ilnur N., has been in police custody on suspicion of “working for a Russian secret service” since October 2020.

Theft of centuries: 800 stolen archaeological objects found in Italy

The Italian authorities recovered nearly 800 stolen archaeological objects which cost nearly 11 million euros from a Belgian collector.

