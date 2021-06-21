Joe Biden fixes social care while Boris Johnson doesn’t even talk about it





If people were accompanied by upstream care rather than waiting until they are in crisis, as currently the Local Government Association also considers that every $ 1 billion invested could generate more than $ 7 billion in profits, including $ 1.9 billion in financial savings. So why is the UK government waiting? If Biden can act so early in his tenure, why can’t we match that ambition with a plan to tackle the care crisis here in the UK? Who picks up the pieces? Without more funding, of course, it’s mostly women who end up picking up the pieces by providing unpaid care. Even before the pandemic, there was 9.1 million people providing unpaid care to loved ones, according to Carers UK, a figure which has risen further in the past 15 months. Almost 60% of these unpaid caregivers are women. And the number of people whose care needs are simply not being met also continues to increase. A decade of cuts to local authorities responsible for providing social care means most councils now limit state-funded care to those with the highest needs and exclude those with large assets, often including the family home. So, currently, homeowners may end up paying huge sums of money for their care, while others have to rely on family members to support them or simply do without. In 2019, Estimated UK Age there will be over 1.5 million people over 65 living with unmet care needs. We need care before a crisis Its about to get a whole load worse. Association of Directors of Adult Social Services warned last week that local authorities were faced with a deluge of requests for social assistance for adults from people in crisis. The pandemic has caused people’s health to decline while they wait to access health care. Many have been discharged from the hospital without adequate support elsewhere. And there has been an increase in demand for support for people with mental illness, victims of domestic violence and street sleepers. Combined with a continued lack of resources, this means people in need of support have to wait longer for less care. In addition to immediate funding to bridge the gap, social care needs a long-term reform plan, which not only increases funding based on demand for acute care, but also aims to crucial way to prevent avoidable care needs. Many people currently in crisis and seeking care could have been supported at an earlier stage. The increased demand we are currently facing is in part a consequence of leaving things until they hit acute levels.

