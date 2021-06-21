Politics
Washington absorbed in domestic issues: ex-American diplomat
Due to its current domestic issues, the United States is focusing on the country’s internal affairs rather than foreign relations, according to a former State Department official.
“I believe the United States is capable of handling domestic and foreign policy issues simultaneously. However, the current domestic turmoil has not compared since the 1960s, when the United States faced similar problems. such as civil rights and the right to vote, ”the retired US brigadier said. General Mark Kimmitt told Anadolu agency on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.
“These domestic issues consume a lot of attention in the United States,” Kimmitt said, adding that issues resulting from racism, wealth inequality, the COVID-19 pandemic, national debt and climate change could cause the United States to be “inward-centered, but not at the expense of transatlantic ties.”
Regarding the direction of relations with Europe and NATO under President Joe Biden, he said: “It is clear that during the last two weeks of visits abroad, the President and his administration are trying to repair transatlantic ties.
Under former President Donald Trump, the United States had questioned the value of NATO and said the EU’s trade policies were unfair to Washington, straining the country’s ties with the two.
Kimmitt, who had been Assistant Secretary of State for Politico-Military Affairs, said that while a reversal of US rhetoric under the new administration was “a good start, it will be important for the United States to demonstrate necessary diplomacy and actions to turn those words into results.
The policies of China and Russia towards Europe, on the other hand, differ from those of Washington, he added.
“China sees Europe simply as a market and a source of prosperity for its citizens alone and does not share the same values of human rights and democracy,” Kimmitt said. “Russia sees Europe as a threat at its borders and certainly does not share the same values of liberty, liberty and democratic rule.”
He stressed that the United States was ready to “maintain the transatlantic relationship on the basis of mutual interest and trust”.
Biden-Erdogan meeting: Movement to resolve disputes
Kimmitt said the recent meeting between Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO summit in Brussels raised hopes of a mutual will to resolve issues between the two “long-standing” allies.
Noting that relations between the United States and Turkey could be at an all-time low, he listed several outstanding issues between the two countries, such as the S-400 missile defense systems in Turkey, the suspension of Ankara by the United States F-35 stealth fighter. jet and Washington’s continued support for the PKK / YPG terrorist group, which it calls the SDF.
But, this week Presidents Erdogan and Biden got together and announced their willingness to work together on these issues, and we should all hope that there is movement to resolve these differences between two longtime allies of the ‘NATO. “
In 2019, the United States suspended Turkey from the F-35 program after opposing the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense, saying the Russian system would endanger fighter jets. Turkey has repeatedly stated that there is no conflict between the two and has proposed a commission to study this issue. Turkey also said it had fulfilled its obligations on the F-35s and that its suspension was against the rules.
Moreover, Ankara has long opposed American support for the YPG / PKK in northern Syria, a group with which the United States claims to be allied in combating Daesh / ISIS. Turkey has said that using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.
In its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU – was responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]