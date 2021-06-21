Washington absorbed in domestic issues: ex-American diplomat

Due to its current domestic issues, the United States is focusing on the country’s internal affairs rather than foreign relations, according to a former State Department official.

“I believe the United States is capable of handling domestic and foreign policy issues simultaneously. However, the current domestic turmoil has not compared since the 1960s, when the United States faced similar problems. such as civil rights and the right to vote, ”the retired US brigadier said. General Mark Kimmitt told Anadolu agency on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

“These domestic issues consume a lot of attention in the United States,” Kimmitt said, adding that issues resulting from racism, wealth inequality, the COVID-19 pandemic, national debt and climate change could cause the United States to be “inward-centered, but not at the expense of transatlantic ties.”

Regarding the direction of relations with Europe and NATO under President Joe Biden, he said: “It is clear that during the last two weeks of visits abroad, the President and his administration are trying to repair transatlantic ties.

Under former President Donald Trump, the United States had questioned the value of NATO and said the EU’s trade policies were unfair to Washington, straining the country’s ties with the two.

Kimmitt, who had been Assistant Secretary of State for Politico-Military Affairs, said that while a reversal of US rhetoric under the new administration was “a good start, it will be important for the United States to demonstrate necessary diplomacy and actions to turn those words into results.

The policies of China and Russia towards Europe, on the other hand, differ from those of Washington, he added.

“China sees Europe simply as a market and a source of prosperity for its citizens alone and does not share the same values ​​of human rights and democracy,” Kimmitt said. “Russia sees Europe as a threat at its borders and certainly does not share the same values ​​of liberty, liberty and democratic rule.”

He stressed that the United States was ready to “maintain the transatlantic relationship on the basis of mutual interest and trust”.

Biden-Erdogan meeting: Movement to resolve disputes

Kimmitt said the recent meeting between Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO summit in Brussels raised hopes of a mutual will to resolve issues between the two “long-standing” allies.

Noting that relations between the United States and Turkey could be at an all-time low, he listed several outstanding issues between the two countries, such as the S-400 missile defense systems in Turkey, the suspension of Ankara by the United States F-35 stealth fighter. jet and Washington’s continued support for the PKK / YPG terrorist group, which it calls the SDF.

But, this week Presidents Erdogan and Biden got together and announced their willingness to work together on these issues, and we should all hope that there is movement to resolve these differences between two longtime allies of the ‘NATO. “

In 2019, the United States suspended Turkey from the F-35 program after opposing the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense, saying the Russian system would endanger fighter jets. Turkey has repeatedly stated that there is no conflict between the two and has proposed a commission to study this issue. Turkey also said it had fulfilled its obligations on the F-35s and that its suspension was against the rules.

Moreover, Ankara has long opposed American support for the YPG / PKK in northern Syria, a group with which the United States claims to be allied in combating Daesh / ISIS. Turkey has said that using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.

In its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU – was responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK.