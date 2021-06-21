US Democrats Face Crucial Test on Electoral Reform | Donald Trump News





U.S. Congressional Democrats plan to push voting rights legislation to a crucial test vote in the Senate this week, exposing a clash with Republicans who block nationwide reforms and enact new voting restrictions in key states.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer intends to bring a crucial government ethics reform and Senate voting rights bill for debate, but its prospects for passage are infinitesimal.

With the Senate split evenly between 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, Schumer needs the unity of his own party and at least 10 Republicans to cross the aisle and vote with him. Republicans have made it clear that they are deeply opposed to the Democrats’ efforts, and even the White House appears to be bracing for failure.

This is not the end of our efforts, it is in some ways the beginning, and the president, vice president and administration will work harder to expand voting rights, the press secretary said. White House, Jen Psaki. Monday.

People’s Law

Called For the People Act, federal legislation would require all states in the United States to implement automatic voter registration, offer postal voting, and deploy new voting machines.

Not only are Republicans opposed to the measure, but they have also rejected a compromise proposal developed by centrist Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.

I have worked across the aisle with all Republicans to try and make people understand that this is the foundation of our democracy, accessible, fair and fundamentally secure voting, Manchin told reporters on Capitol Hill. from the United States last week.

But Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell called Manchins’ attempted compromise unacceptable, totally inappropriate, and said all Republicans would oppose it, if it were to surface on the Senate floor.

Former President Donald Trump at a Republican rally in North Carolina on June 5 reiterated his claims that Joe Bidens’ victory in the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent [Chris Seward/AP Photo]Republicans claim the federal voting rights bill would facilitate illegal voting, and Republican lawmakers in several states have passed a wave of new voting restrictions following the 2020 election which saw record turnout.

Former President Donald Trump continues to claim the 2020 election was stolen, even as courts have dismissed his fraud claims in key states for lack of evidence.

In Texas, on June 20, Democrats gathered at the Austin State Capitol to protest a Republican campaign to enact new legislation that would reduce access to voting in the state.

Leading Texas Democrats have called on Republicans to protect and expand voting rights, rather than restricting them.

They are trying to rig the system to stay in power as long as they can, try to suppress the vote to make it more difficult, especially for black and brown communities, to vote in Texas and were not going to let them, l Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, who is also a former mayor of San Antonio, spoke about Republicans, according to an article in the Houston Chronicle.

In late May, a dramatic walkout by Democratic lawmakers in Austin prevented Republicans in Texas from passing legislation that would prevent cities like Houston from using 24-hour polling stations and drive-thru stages that have expanded the voter access in the 2020 elections.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, vowed to bring back the legislation in a special session in September.

In the state of Georgia, which voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election and elected two Democrats to the US Senate, election officials are preparing to purge 100,000 from Georgia’s registered voters list.

Ensuring that Georgia’s electoral rolls are up to date is critical to ensuring the integrity of our elections, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said in a statement on Friday.

The mass voter purge targets voters under Georgian law who use or lose it who did not participate in multiple elections or who may have left the state. Voters whose names are removed can re-register if they are eligible.

Eliminations represent 1.3% of the 7.8 million registered voters in states, less than the 500,000 that were deleted by the state in 2017 and 300,000 in 2019.

Georgia’s Republican-controlled legislation enacted voting restrictions on March 18, prompting a backlash from leading Democrats and voting rights advocates who filed a lawsuit in federal court to overturn the law.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, the top law enforcement official in the United States, announced on June 11 that the Justice Department will review and challenge Georgia’s new law and others proposed and passed by Republicans if they restrict voting rights.

The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy, the right from which all other rights flow, said Garland.

